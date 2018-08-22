Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a residential building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Suspects are arrested after violent clashes with Brazilian Army soldiers after taking a family hostage in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
People watch elephants from a local circus taking a regular bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Flood victims unload food and relief material from an Indian Air force helicopter at Nelliyampathy Village, in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort stands before Judge T.S. Ellis as he was found guilty of eight of the 18 charges he faced in a case of bank and tax fraud at U.S. District Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Bill...more
Fu Yuanhui of China competes at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
A combo shows Venezuelan women posing at a maternity hospital in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil,...more
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki reacts after being hit by a pitch from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A man controls a cow to slaughter in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
President Trump acknowledges the crowd at a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A North Korean woman bids farewell to her South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A souvenir lollipop called a 'Lollipope' is seen in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen in a newly unveiled fighter jet in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2018. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES...more
Refugees from Ghana and Guinea search for food at a garbage dump in Fnideq, Morocco, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A child hangs from a seat during a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Musician Drake visits kids at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Lurie Children's Hospital/via REUTERS
Nuns look at a Skoda car with a stained glass windscreen at the Papal Congress at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Brazilian soldier patrols outside the cemetery ahead the burial of Corporal Fabiano de Oliveira Santos, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex, in Japeri, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A sacrificial goat peeks through the gate of a house ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People eat hotpot at a table set up in a creek, inside a tourist attraction on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
