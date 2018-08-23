Edition:
A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane in the early morning hours near Hawaii. Courtesy @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
1 / 24
A Brazilian soldier strip searches youths during a patrol near Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
2 / 24
Carcasses of hunted Pilot whales lay on the quay in Jatnavegur, Faroe Islands. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
3 / 24
Actor Gina Gershon plays Melania Trump in a preview for the off-Broadway show 'Trump Family Special' in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
4 / 24
Muhamad Norhaffizi Abd Razak of Malaysia and Anuwat Chaichana of Thailand in action at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
5 / 24
A North Korean woman bids farewell to her South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
6 / 24
An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
7 / 24
A Brazilian woman (front) embraces his son Eduardo as Osmail, a Venezuelan man, looks at them in the hallway of a public hospital in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
8 / 24
Juan Pablo Bulich and Rocio Garcia Liendo, representing the city of Buenos Aires, perform during the Stage style final round at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
9 / 24
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopters take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
10 / 24
Migrants rest in a dorm destroyed during the Bosnian 1992-1995 war, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Igor Pavicevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
11 / 24
Suzuka Hasegawa of Japan competes in the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
12 / 24
Cho Hyo Chul of South Korea in action with Xiao Di of China at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
13 / 24
A priest carries incense during mass at the Pastoral Congress at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
14 / 24
A bride and groom pose for photographs on the Millennium Bridge with St Paul's Cathedral as a backdrop in London, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
15 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he awards a Medal of Honor posthumously to U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
16 / 24
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian coast guard vessel Diciotti at the port of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
17 / 24
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
18 / 24
People eat hotpot at a table set up in a creek, inside a tourist attraction on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
19 / 24
Refugees from Ghana and Guinea search for food at a garbage dump in Fnideq, Morocco, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
20 / 24
Former Argentine President and senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner attends a session at the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
21 / 24
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko poses for a picture with servicemen during a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
22 / 24
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
23 / 24
Men play soccer on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
24 / 24
