Editors Choice Pictures
A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane in the early morning hours near Hawaii. Courtesy @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS
A Brazilian soldier strip searches youths during a patrol near Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Carcasses of hunted Pilot whales lay on the quay in Jatnavegur, Faroe Islands. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Actor Gina Gershon plays Melania Trump in a preview for the off-Broadway show 'Trump Family Special' in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Muhamad Norhaffizi Abd Razak of Malaysia and Anuwat Chaichana of Thailand in action at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A North Korean woman bids farewell to her South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A Brazilian woman (front) embraces his son Eduardo as Osmail, a Venezuelan man, looks at them in the hallway of a public hospital in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Juan Pablo Bulich and Rocio Garcia Liendo, representing the city of Buenos Aires, perform during the Stage style final round at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopters take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Migrants rest in a dorm destroyed during the Bosnian 1992-1995 war, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Igor Pavicevic
Suzuka Hasegawa of Japan competes in the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cho Hyo Chul of South Korea in action with Xiao Di of China at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A priest carries incense during mass at the Pastoral Congress at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A bride and groom pose for photographs on the Millennium Bridge with St Paul's Cathedral as a backdrop in London, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he awards a Medal of Honor posthumously to U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian coast guard vessel Diciotti at the port of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People eat hotpot at a table set up in a creek, inside a tourist attraction on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Refugees from Ghana and Guinea search for food at a garbage dump in Fnideq, Morocco, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Former Argentine President and senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner attends a session at the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko poses for a picture with servicemen during a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men play soccer on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane
Preparations in Hawaii as Hurricane Lane approaches.
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.
After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children
Iraqi grandmother Sana Ibrahim al-Taee has a full-time job feeding and clothing her 22 grandchildren after Islamic State killed their fathers - her sons - a struggle in a cramped flat with little help from the state.
Inside Gamescom
Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth
Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day.
Historic floods in Kerala
Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 400 people have perished in the rising waters and landslides.