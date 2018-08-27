Editors Choice Pictures
Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner at the Belgian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman pushes her bicycle through flooding caused by Hurricane Lane in Hilo, Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Police officers cordon off a street outside The Jacksonville Landing after a shooting during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
A protester holds a banner as Pope Francis drives by during his visit in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mourners react as a hearse carrying the body of late U.S. Senator John McCain arrives in a procession in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Conor Ralph
Rashida Begum, a Rohingya refugee woman bathes her son in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
U.S. swimmer Jaimie Monahan competes during the Classic race from Lausanne to Evian, during her attempt to be the fastest swimmer to achieve six marathon swims (more than 10 km) on six continents (USA, Colombia, Australia, Singapore, Egypt and...more
Ayumi Uekusa of Japan in action with Gao Mengmeng of China at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
History enthusiasts from Germany in period uniforms visit a French cemetery before a ceremony at the ossuary of Douaumont near Verdun to commemorate the eponymous 1916 battle, with more than 700,000 casualties one of the deadliest of the war....more
A participant reacts as he slides down along a chute to cross a pool of water and foam during the Letniy Gornoluzhnik (Summer mountain puddle rider) international festival on a hot summer day at the Bobroviy Log Fun Park near Krasnoyarsk, Russia....more
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers Huda Kaya and Ahmet Sik scuffle with the police as they prevent Saturday Mothers' 700th gathering, that meets every week, demanding to know the fate of their missing relatives, claimed to be last...more
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A woman takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the New York County Supreme Court at Foley Square in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Amirhossein Azari of Iran and Nithipol Sawathavorn of Thailand in action during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A owner pets her AIBO robot dog at Sony Corp's entertainment robot AIBO's fan meeting in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pope Francis leads the Angelus at the Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Africa's Faf de Klerk is tackled by Argentina's Agustin Creevy during the Rugby Union championship. REUTERS/Marcelo Ruiz
The faithful wait in the rain ahead of a visit of Pope Francis to Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Rohingya refugee women hold placards as they take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one-year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
