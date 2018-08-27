Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 27, 2018 | 7:42am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool

Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool
Close
1 / 24
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner at the Belgian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner at the Belgian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner at the Belgian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 24
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 24
A woman pushes her bicycle through flooding caused by Hurricane Lane in Hilo, Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A woman pushes her bicycle through flooding caused by Hurricane Lane in Hilo, Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
A woman pushes her bicycle through flooding caused by Hurricane Lane in Hilo, Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
4 / 24
North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Police officers cordon off a street outside The Jacksonville Landing after a shooting during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Police officers cordon off a street outside The Jacksonville Landing after a shooting during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Police officers cordon off a street outside The Jacksonville Landing after a shooting during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
Close
6 / 24
A protester holds a banner as Pope Francis drives by during his visit in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A protester holds a banner as Pope Francis drives by during his visit in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
A protester holds a banner as Pope Francis drives by during his visit in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 24
Mourners react as a hearse carrying the body of late U.S. Senator John McCain arrives in a procession in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Conor Ralph

Mourners react as a hearse carrying the body of late U.S. Senator John McCain arrives in a procession in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Conor Ralph

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Mourners react as a hearse carrying the body of late U.S. Senator John McCain arrives in a procession in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Conor Ralph
Close
8 / 24
Rashida Begum, a Rohingya refugee woman bathes her son in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rashida Begum, a Rohingya refugee woman bathes her son in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Rashida Begum, a Rohingya refugee woman bathes her son in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 24
U.S. swimmer Jaimie Monahan competes during the Classic race from Lausanne to Evian, during her attempt to be the fastest swimmer to achieve six marathon swims (more than 10 km) on six continents (USA, Colombia, Australia, Singapore, Egypt and Switzerland to France) in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.S. swimmer Jaimie Monahan competes during the Classic race from Lausanne to Evian, during her attempt to be the fastest swimmer to achieve six marathon swims (more than 10 km) on six continents (USA, Colombia, Australia, Singapore, Egypt and...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
U.S. swimmer Jaimie Monahan competes during the Classic race from Lausanne to Evian, during her attempt to be the fastest swimmer to achieve six marathon swims (more than 10 km) on six continents (USA, Colombia, Australia, Singapore, Egypt and Switzerland to France) in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 24
Ayumi Uekusa of Japan in action with Gao Mengmeng of China at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Ayumi Uekusa of Japan in action with Gao Mengmeng of China at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Ayumi Uekusa of Japan in action with Gao Mengmeng of China at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 24
History enthusiasts from Germany in period uniforms visit a French cemetery before a ceremony at the ossuary of Douaumont near Verdun to commemorate the eponymous 1916 battle, with more than 700,000 casualties one of the deadliest of the war. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

History enthusiasts from Germany in period uniforms visit a French cemetery before a ceremony at the ossuary of Douaumont near Verdun to commemorate the eponymous 1916 battle, with more than 700,000 casualties one of the deadliest of the war....more

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
History enthusiasts from Germany in period uniforms visit a French cemetery before a ceremony at the ossuary of Douaumont near Verdun to commemorate the eponymous 1916 battle, with more than 700,000 casualties one of the deadliest of the war. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 24
A participant reacts as he slides down along a chute to cross a pool of water and foam during the Letniy Gornoluzhnik (Summer mountain puddle rider) international festival on a hot summer day at the Bobroviy Log Fun Park near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A participant reacts as he slides down along a chute to cross a pool of water and foam during the Letniy Gornoluzhnik (Summer mountain puddle rider) international festival on a hot summer day at the Bobroviy Log Fun Park near Krasnoyarsk, Russia....more

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
A participant reacts as he slides down along a chute to cross a pool of water and foam during the Letniy Gornoluzhnik (Summer mountain puddle rider) international festival on a hot summer day at the Bobroviy Log Fun Park near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
13 / 24
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers Huda Kaya and Ahmet Sik scuffle with the police as they prevent Saturday Mothers' 700th gathering, that meets every week, demanding to know the fate of their missing relatives, claimed to be last seen in the hands of security forces, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers Huda Kaya and Ahmet Sik scuffle with the police as they prevent Saturday Mothers' 700th gathering, that meets every week, demanding to know the fate of their missing relatives, claimed to be last...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers Huda Kaya and Ahmet Sik scuffle with the police as they prevent Saturday Mothers' 700th gathering, that meets every week, demanding to know the fate of their missing relatives, claimed to be last seen in the hands of security forces, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
14 / 24
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
16 / 24
A woman takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the New York County Supreme Court at Foley Square in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the New York County Supreme Court at Foley Square in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
A woman takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the New York County Supreme Court at Foley Square in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 24
Amirhossein Azari of Iran and Nithipol Sawathavorn of Thailand in action during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Amirhossein Azari of Iran and Nithipol Sawathavorn of Thailand in action during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Amirhossein Azari of Iran and Nithipol Sawathavorn of Thailand in action during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
18 / 24
A owner pets her AIBO robot dog at Sony Corp's entertainment robot AIBO's fan meeting in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A owner pets her AIBO robot dog at Sony Corp's entertainment robot AIBO's fan meeting in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
A owner pets her AIBO robot dog at Sony Corp's entertainment robot AIBO's fan meeting in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 24
Pope Francis leads the Angelus at the Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Pope Francis leads the Angelus at the Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Pope Francis leads the Angelus at the Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
20 / 24
South Africa's Faf de Klerk is tackled by Argentina's Agustin Creevy during the Rugby Union championship. REUTERS/Marcelo Ruiz

South Africa's Faf de Klerk is tackled by Argentina's Agustin Creevy during the Rugby Union championship. REUTERS/Marcelo Ruiz

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
South Africa's Faf de Klerk is tackled by Argentina's Agustin Creevy during the Rugby Union championship. REUTERS/Marcelo Ruiz
Close
21 / 24
The faithful wait in the rain ahead of a visit of Pope Francis to Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The faithful wait in the rain ahead of a visit of Pope Francis to Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
The faithful wait in the rain ahead of a visit of Pope Francis to Knock Shrine in Knock, Ireland REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
22 / 24
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
23 / 24
Rohingya refugee women hold placards as they take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one-year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee women hold placards as they take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one-year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Rohingya refugee women hold placards as they take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one-year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 24 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 23 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 22 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Lane batters Hawaii with torrential rains

Lane batters Hawaii with torrential rains

Tropical Storm Lane threatens Hawaii's most populated island of Oahu, after unleashing torrential rains and flooding on the Big Island, weather and civil defense officials said.

Pope Francis visits Ireland

Pope Francis visits Ireland

Pope Francis travels to Ireland in the first papal visit to the country in almost four decades.

John McCain: 1936 - 2018

John McCain: 1936 - 2018

Republican senator John McCain has died at the age of 81.

Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.

French Open bans Serena's catsuit

French Open bans Serena's catsuit

The French Open is introducing a dress code for next season, with an official citing Serena Williams' black catsuit as a prime reason because "one must respect the game and the place."

Celebrating Eid in Rohingya refugee camps

Celebrating Eid in Rohingya refugee camps

Rohingya Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha in the crowded refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have taken shelter since last August.

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast