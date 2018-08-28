Edition:
U.S. President Donald Trump sits behind his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump sits behind his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Simona Halep of Romania smashes her racket on the ground during her loss to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on day one of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Simona Halep of Romania smashes her racket on the ground during her loss to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on day one of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
A competitor tries to grab a flag on the gostra, a pole covered in lard, during the celebrations of the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A competitor tries to grab a flag on the gostra, a pole covered in lard, during the celebrations of the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The U.S. flag flies at full staff less than 48 hours after John McCain's death over the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The U.S. flag flies at full staff less than 48 hours after John McCain's death over the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Athletes in action compete in the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Athletes in action compete in the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An aerial view shows combines harvesting barley in a field of the Solgonskoye private farm outside the Siberian village of Talniki in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows combines harvesting barley in a field of the Solgonskoye private farm outside the Siberian village of Talniki in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently detained over his participation in an anti-government protest in January 2018, reacts while sitting in a police bus after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently detained over his participation in an anti-government protest in January 2018, reacts while sitting in a police bus after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Revellers play with fireworks during the annual Corda festival in the village of Paterna near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers play with fireworks during the annual Corda festival in the village of Paterna near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his vacation in Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve in the Republic of Tyva (Tuva Region), Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his vacation in Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve in the Republic of Tyva (Tuva Region), Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Extreme Vespa enthusiasts drive their bike near the site of a weekend festival for extreme Vespas in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Extreme Vespa enthusiasts drive their bike near the site of a weekend festival for extreme Vespas in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Giant Panda Yang Yang holds a brush behind pictures it painted at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. One hundred of her works will be sold online for 490 euros each, to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo's pandas. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Giant Panda Yang Yang holds a brush behind pictures it painted at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. One hundred of her works will be sold online for 490 euros each, to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo's pandas. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Athletes pose after the men's 1500m decathlon. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Athletes pose after the men's 1500m decathlon. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match on day one of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams of the USA hits to Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match on day one of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Cats sleep in the village of Krompach near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Cats sleep in the village of Krompach near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A reveller is reflected in the mirror while getting ready to take part in a LGBT pride parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A reveller is reflected in the mirror while getting ready to take part in a LGBT pride parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. Marines prepare to open the doors for U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to welcome Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Marines prepare to open the doors for U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to welcome Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Soo Wai Yam Min of Hong Kong competes in the Asain Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Soo Wai Yam Min of Hong Kong competes in the Asain Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta
