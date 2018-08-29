Edition:
A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
President Trump pretends to throw a red card at the news media given to him by the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, center, as Carlos Cordeiro, President of the US Soccer Federation, stands nearby in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A man photographs bees as a swarm gathers in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan. Paul Sancya/ Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Smoke rises from the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry as a firefighting vessel tries to extinguish a fire on the ferry, at the port of Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Odekta Elvina Naibaho of Indonesia collapses after the women's 5000m final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Residents walk past to a car, which according to its owner was damaged during violent clashes between policemen and drug gangs during an operation in Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Extreme Vespa enthusiasts drive their bike near the site of a weekend festival for extreme Vespas in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A police officer arrests a Santos soccer fan during their match against Independiente in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A worker removes notes from cracks at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old city, as customary ahead of the Jewish new year. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Soo Wai Yam Min of Hong Kong competes in table tennis at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Honor guard member and Vietnam War veteran David Carrasco stands at a makeshift memorial outside the funeral home where the body of the late U.S. Senator John McCain rests in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Palestinian schoolgirls participate in the morning exercise at an UNRWA-run school, on the first day of a new school year, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Honey, a bottle-nose dolphin, is seen at abandoned Inubosaki Marine Park Aquarium in Choshi, Japan. PEACE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Li Ling of China in action at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History where she will lie in state for two days of public viewing in Detroit. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Actor Cate Blanchett speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting about Myanmar at United Nations Headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
A man prays during a religious service marking the Day of the Virgin Mary at Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Team North Korea competes in artistic swimming at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Students dance during a youth festival celebration, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Novak Djokovic of Serbia copes with the extreme heat while playing Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in a first round match on day two of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Somali children stand outside their makeshift shelter at a camp for the internally displaced people outside Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
An athlete from team Indonesia competes during the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
