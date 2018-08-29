Editors Choice Pictures
A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
President Trump pretends to throw a red card at the news media given to him by the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, center, as Carlos Cordeiro, President of the US Soccer Federation, stands nearby in the Oval Office at the White House....more
A man photographs bees as a swarm gathers in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan. Paul Sancya/ Pool via REUTERS
Smoke rises from the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry as a firefighting vessel tries to extinguish a fire on the ferry, at the port of Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Odekta Elvina Naibaho of Indonesia collapses after the women's 5000m final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Residents walk past to a car, which according to its owner was damaged during violent clashes between policemen and drug gangs during an operation in Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Extreme Vespa enthusiasts drive their bike near the site of a weekend festival for extreme Vespas in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A police officer arrests a Santos soccer fan during their match against Independiente in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A worker removes notes from cracks at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old city, as customary ahead of the Jewish new year. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Soo Wai Yam Min of Hong Kong competes in table tennis at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Honor guard member and Vietnam War veteran David Carrasco stands at a makeshift memorial outside the funeral home where the body of the late U.S. Senator John McCain rests in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Palestinian schoolgirls participate in the morning exercise at an UNRWA-run school, on the first day of a new school year, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Honey, a bottle-nose dolphin, is seen at abandoned Inubosaki Marine Park Aquarium in Choshi, Japan. PEACE/via REUTERS
Li Ling of China in action at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History where she will lie in state for two days of public viewing in Detroit. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actor Cate Blanchett speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting about Myanmar at United Nations Headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man prays during a religious service marking the Day of the Virgin Mary at Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Team North Korea competes in artistic swimming at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students dance during a youth festival celebration, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
Novak Djokovic of Serbia copes with the extreme heat while playing Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in a first round match on day two of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Somali children stand outside their makeshift shelter at a camp for the internally displaced people outside Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An athlete from team Indonesia competes during the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Aretha Franklin lies in repose in Detroit
Aretha Franklin's body lay in repose while her soaring voice poured out from loudspeakers outside a Detroit museum, stirring fans to sway and sing along and others to weep as they lined up for a last glimpse of the Queen of Soul.
The great tomato fight
Revellers are painted red during Spain's annual Tomatina festival.
Bees swarm Times Square
New York City's Times Square was abuzz as bees swarmed a hot dog stand, prompting police to shut down the street and call a beekeeper as tourists looked on.
Notting Hill Carnival
Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.
Animal artists
Paintings created by creatures big and small.
Ancient Turkish town imperiled by future dam
The ancient town of Hasankeyf on the Tigris river will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam, currently under construction in southeastern Turkey.