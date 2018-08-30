Editors Choice Pictures
Police arrest a school pupil for looting, where foreign shop owners were attacked and at least two killed, in the South African township of Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator John McCain, touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS
Dogs and their owner take part in the Underdog 2018 beach race in Banjol, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
French and British fishing boats collide during scrap in English Channel over scallop fishing rights. France 3 Caen/via REUTERS
Rows of sunflowers are seen on a cereal intensive farm near Portel, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Pope Francis arrives to pose for pictures with participants of the Mexico state of Quintana Roo during the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the battle in the eastern city of Ilovaisk, in front of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
A flamingo bird is seen at Chaxa Lagoon on the Atacama Salt Flat in the Atacama Desert, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Palestinian schoolgirls participate in the morning exercise at an UNRWA-run school, on the first day of a new school year, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress Party during a protest, demanding that the government discloses the details of Rafale fighter planes deal, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ryo Chikatani of Japan competes in the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Candian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland walks out of the U.S. Trade Representative's office to speak to journalists in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Director Damien Chazelle and cast members Ryan Gosling, Jason Clarke, Olivia Hamilton and Claire Foy at the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
North Korean fishermen sit on a boat decorated with a North Korean flag, on the Yalu river near Sakchu county of North Pyongan province, North Korea. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Turtles killed while trapped in a fishing net are seen in the municipality of Santa Maria Colotepec, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Fredy Garcia
A woman writes on a large drawing of Aretha Franklin outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on the second day of a public viewing of the late singer in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes walks at the former political prison in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Security cameras and wires are seen at a crossroad in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement perform the traditional Baraa dance as they take part in a ceremony marking the al-Ghadeer day in Saada, Yemen. The celebration marks a day Shi'ites believe Prophet Muhammad nominated his cousin, Imam Ali, to...more
Chinese People's Liberation Army honour guard prepare for a welcome ceremony for President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Roman Pilipey/Pool via REUTERS
Visitors wear face masks at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Kite surfers are seen on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Women lie in the sun in Domino Park as high temperatures hit the region in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
