Editors Choice Pictures
The honor guard carries the casket after a memorial service for U.S. Senator John McCain at the North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Tourists enjoy the sea on Hovolo beach on the island of Skopelos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A policeman from the city of La Joya stands over an 18-year-old male who lies injured after crashing his vehicle while transporting two men and a woman who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Water is released as heavy rain falls at a massive Pubugou Dam on the Dadu river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in Hanyuan County of Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People try to get in a bus after subway services were halted after a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Farangiz Ruzieva of Uzbekistan during artistic gymnastics at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their pre season game against the...more
Katerina Stefanidi of Greece and winning athletes celebrate at the end of the Diamond League in Zurich. REUTERS/Moritz Hager
Palestinian demonstrators use slings to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Venezuelan children sleep on the grass in front of interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People wait at a zebra painted pedestrian crossing as vehicles drive along the R257 Yenisei federal highway in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves against Nicolas Mahut of France (not pictured) in the second round on day four of the US Open. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as he walks through a street during rain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear while giving a tribute during memorial service for Senator John McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Phoenix, Arizona. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Hoi Long of Macau is assisted after finishing the triathlon at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Director Yorgos Lanthimos with actors Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn pose at the Venice International Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Australian filmmaker James Ricketson shouts inside a prison truck as he leaves the Municipal Court of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Rows of sunflowers are seen on a cereal intensive farm near Portel, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People look at the collapsed roof of the San Giuseppe dei Falegnami church in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Palmeiras Antonio Carlos (L) and Mayke (R) in action with Cerro Porteno's Oscar Ruiz in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand (in red) in action against Shunkor Abdurasulov of Uzbekistan (in blue) during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
The Arizona National Guard stands at attention as a military transport plane carrying the casket of Senator John McCain takes off on its way to Washington, DC, in Phoenix. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Turkish army officers stand at attention during a ceremony marking the 96th anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mourning for John McCain
A memorial service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church marks the second of five days of commemorative tributes to Senator John McCain.
New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis
Migrant women and children fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse are at heightened risk of sexual exploitation and trafficking on their journeys seeking refuge across South America, aid agencies warn.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Serena style
A look at Serena Williams' fashion choices on the tennis courts through the years.
John McCain lies in state
Residents line up at the Arizona statehouse to pay respects to the late Senator John McCain, the Vietnam War hero and two-time Republican presidential candidate whose body will lie in state for the day at the Capitol Rotunda in Phoenix.
Portugal turns notorious political prison into museum
Portugal plans to turn a notorious prison where anti-fascist activists were once beaten and tortured into a museum to help ensure that the memories and experiences of its aging survivors do not die with them.
Moscow Auto Salon
Highlights from the 2018 Moscow International Auto Salon.
Russia's Cossack Games
Highlights from the Youth Cossack Games in Stavropol region, Russia.