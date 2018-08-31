Edition:
The honor guard carries the casket after a memorial service for U.S. Senator John McCain at the North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Tourists enjoy the sea on Hovolo beach on the island of Skopelos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
A policeman from the city of La Joya stands over an 18-year-old male who lies injured after crashing his vehicle while transporting two men and a woman who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Water is released as heavy rain falls at a massive Pubugou Dam on the Dadu river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in Hanyuan County of Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
People try to get in a bus after subway services were halted after a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Farangiz Ruzieva of Uzbekistan during artistic gymnastics at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their pre season game against the Arizona Cardinals. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Katerina Stefanidi of Greece and winning athletes celebrate at the end of the Diamond League in Zurich. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators use slings to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Venezuelan children sleep on the grass in front of interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
People wait at a zebra painted pedestrian crossing as vehicles drive along the R257 Yenisei federal highway in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves against Nicolas Mahut of France (not pictured) in the second round on day four of the US Open. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as he walks through a street during rain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear while giving a tribute during memorial service for Senator John McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Phoenix, Arizona. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Hoi Long of Macau is assisted after finishing the triathlon at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Director Yorgos Lanthimos with actors Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn pose at the Venice International Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Australian filmmaker James Ricketson shouts inside a prison truck as he leaves the Municipal Court of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Rows of sunflowers are seen on a cereal intensive farm near Portel, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
People look at the collapsed roof of the San Giuseppe dei Falegnami church in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Palmeiras Antonio Carlos (L) and Mayke (R) in action with Cerro Porteno's Oscar Ruiz in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand (in red) in action against Shunkor Abdurasulov of Uzbekistan (in blue) during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
The Arizona National Guard stands at attention as a military transport plane carrying the casket of Senator John McCain takes off on its way to Washington, DC, in Phoenix. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Turkish army officers stand at attention during a ceremony marking the 96th anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
