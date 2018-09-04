Edition:
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Revellers take part in the 7th annual Day of Colours in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
Residential houses submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall are seen at a town in Shantou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An armed police officer of the Malta Police Special Intervention Unit provides security as three men, accused of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, leave the Courts of Justice after the continuation of the compilation of evidence in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Riot police officers travel past a burning police car during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
Models wait for a presentation of the creations by Ukrainian designer Jean Gritsfeldt during Ukrainian Fashion Week at the railway station in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the US Open. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Devotees form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
World's oldest living married couple Masao Matsumoto (L) and Miyako Matsumoto look at albums in their room at a nursing house in Takamatsu, Kagawa prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kwiyeon Ha

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Athletes take pictures of fireworks during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games in Jakarta. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert, an overnight-into-dawn celebration ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A Palestinian woman holds a cooking pot during a protest against a U.S. decision to cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), outside an aid distribution center, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Protesters block a street with burning tires after the Yemeni Riyal has severely plunged against foreign currencies, in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
A Maasai man attends a livestock auction promoting registration to the Kenyan NHIF (National Hospital Insurance Fund), near the town of Kajiado in Kajiado County, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis catches a fly ball near the stands against the Boston Red Sox. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games in Jakarta. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
Fishermen prepare to leave for fishing along the Indus River in Hyderabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A Palestinian woman reacts after Israeli troops demolished her house in the village of Al-Walaja near Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
People watch an anti-racism concert in Chemnitz, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
