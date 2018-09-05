Editors Choice Pictures
Riot policemen are seen during a protest after coca growers died last week during clashes with police forces, who have the task of eradicating illegal coca plants in La Asunta, La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
15-year-old Jordan Carambat wades in the ocean as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches Waveland, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Burned cars are seen on an artificial island after Typhoon Jebi hit the area, in Nishinomiya, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Fred Guttenberg (L), the father of Jamie Guttenberg, a victim of the February 14, 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, reaches out to try to shake hands with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his U.S. Senate Judiciary...more
People stand next to the wreckage of vehicles at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators dressed as handmaidens await the arrival of U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh prior to his appearance before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Deer rest in front of the Papal cross during sunny weather at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Palestinian demonstrators use slings to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Pope Francis poses with a group of Mexican faithful during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The dress of Raffey Cassidy is adjusted at the Venice International Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Israeli artist Sigalit Landau looks up at her artwork, a ballerina's tutu covered in salt crystal formations as it is removed from the hyper-saline waters of the southern Dead Sea, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Farmers and labourers listen to a speaker during a protest against what they say is anti-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Balloons fall around Democratic candidate for U.S House of Representatives Ayanna Pressley at her primary election night rally in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sea turtle returns to the sea after laying eggs at Iztuzu Beach near Dalyan in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man stands at a main hall for Internet Security Conference 2018 in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Migrants are seen after they were relocated from government-run detention centres, after getting trapped by clashes between rival groups in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Inmates with the Hancock County Department of Corrections fill bags with sand as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Palestinian woman holds a cooking pot during a protest against a U.S. decision to cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), outside an aid distribution center, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Visitors walk through a man-made ice cave inside the Mer de Glace valley glacier, one of the largest in the Alps despite large substantial melting in recent decades, in Chamonix, France. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates match point against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a quarterfinal match on day nine of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
A Turkana herdboy carries his gun as he follows his goats near the power-generating wind turbines at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project (LTWP) in Loiyangalani district, Marsabit County, northern Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Members of the pro-democracy Civic Party demonstrate against Myanmar's sentencing of two Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to seven years in jail, outside the Myanmar consulate in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip.
Actor Lali Esposito during the photocall for the Venice International Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
