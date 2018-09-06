Edition:
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Flood waters from Tropical Storm Gordon are seen in front of a house in Dauphin Island, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Iraqi protesters stand on concrete blast walls during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Members of the Pakistan air force march past the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy tries on an improvised gas mask in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fatou Jobe, 24, a model based in New York, poses for a portrait in Manhattan. "I'm very in between 1965 and 2030... I love thrifting, but I do walk (model) for big names," Jobe said. "I'm fascinated by the designs and designers. I never thought I would be the type of person to buy expensive clothes... but I'm inspired." REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A Turkana herdboy carries his gun as he follows his goats near the power-generating wind turbines at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project (LTWP) in Loiyangalani district, Marsabit County, northern Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis pose beside India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Chief of the national security office at Seoul's presidential Blue House Chung Eui-yong meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea. The Presidential Blue House /via REUTERS

A scrap dealer searches for useful material at a weaving factory, that was shut a year ago, in Panipat in the northern state of Haryana, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson plays table tennis as he visits the Flamman, a youth center in Hyllie, Malmo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

Arturo Perez, 14, plays on the street with a condom in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Burned cars are seen on an artificial island after Typhoon Jebi hit the area, in Nishinomiya, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A police officer is seen during blackout after a powerful earthquake hit the area at a cross-point in Sapporo, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Pope Francis poses with a group of Mexican faithful during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Israeli artist Sigalit Landau looks up at her artwork, a ballerina's tutu covered in salt crystal formations as it is removed from the hyper-saline waters of the southern Dead Sea, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A woman walks outside a restaurant in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates match point against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a quarterfinal match on day nine. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Farmers and labourers listen to a speaker during a protest against what they say is anti-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wounded Palestinian journalist is evacuated during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A member of staff of the V & A interact with items on display at Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt, which celebrates the changing design field of video games, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Supporters of the former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who leads the country's joint opposition, hold candles during an anti-government protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

