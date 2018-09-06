Fatou Jobe, 24, a model based in New York, poses for a portrait in Manhattan. "I'm very in between 1965 and 2030... I love thrifting, but I do walk (model) for big names," Jobe said. "I'm fascinated by the designs and designers. I never thought I...more

Fatou Jobe, 24, a model based in New York, poses for a portrait in Manhattan. "I'm very in between 1965 and 2030... I love thrifting, but I do walk (model) for big names," Jobe said. "I'm fascinated by the designs and designers. I never thought I would be the type of person to buy expensive clothes... but I'm inspired." REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Close