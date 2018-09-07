Edition:
Men are seen inside the headquarters of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, set on fire by protesters yesterday, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Police officers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Participants ride horses as they compete for a goat carcass during a Buzkashi game in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen lit up ahead of 70th anniversary of country's foundation in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A group of dancers performs during the official inauguration of the CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery container ship in Le Havre, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
People surround a man suspected (not pictured) of stabbing Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (top right in yellow) while the latter was campaigning in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Felipe Couri / Minas Tribune / via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Revellers put grease on their bodies as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he steps from Air Force One to hold a Make America Great Again rally in Billings, Montana. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A fan points to his friend's shirt while they tailgate before the first NFL game of the season between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the only son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, makes soap bubbles on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Director Michael Moore speaks to media at the world premiere of Fahrenheit 11/9 at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Iraqi protesters are seen during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An employee works at a silk factory during a government organised visit for foreign reporters ahead of 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A South Sudanese soldier is checked as he arrives for a sentencing over the rape of foreign aid workers and the murder of a local journalist in an assault on the Terrain Hotel in the capital Juba in 2016 at a military court in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Members of the Pakistan air force march past the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis pose beside India s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Landslides caused by an earthquake are seen in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Smoke rises from the governorate and municipalities buildings of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Chief of the national security office at Seoul's presidential Blue House Chung Eui-yong meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea. The Presidential Blue House /via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Fans hold up lights before the match between Czech Republic and Ukraine. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
