Pictures | Mon Sep 10, 2018 | 8:07am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Participants form a portrait of Kim Jong Il during Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Oil covers a member of the Sri Lankan coast guard as he removes oil from a beach after an oil spill in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Actor Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-20th century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Afghan men look outside a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, during the opening of the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Former President Barack Obama participates in a political rally for California Democratic candidates during an event in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
People vote in polling booths during election day in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Federal police agents escort Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, suspected of stabbing Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, to transfer him to a federal prison in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso state, at Francisco Alvares de Assis airport in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin has the tiara put on her by outgoing Miss America Cara Mund on stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An attendee sits in the front row at the Nonie Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
A protester holds a banner as former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
People travel to Dhaka in a passenger ferry from Bhola, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Randy Credico, an associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, secures his pet dog as he arrives to testify before the grand jury convened by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), wave to people while attending a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Naomi Osaka of Japan (left) cries as Serena Williams of the USA comforts her after the crowd booed during the trophy ceremony following the women s final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the street of Mexico City on traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces in Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final at the U.S. Open in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
