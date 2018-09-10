Editor's Choice Pictures
Participants form a portrait of Kim Jong Il during Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS
Oil covers a member of the Sri Lankan coast guard as he removes oil from a beach after an oil spill in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Actor Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-20th century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain. REUTERS/Toby...more
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Afghan men look outside a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, during the opening of the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki by...more
Former President Barack Obama participates in a political rally for California Democratic candidates during an event in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People vote in polling booths during election day in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS
Federal police agents escort Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, suspected of stabbing Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, to transfer him to a federal prison in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso state, at Francisco Alvares de Assis airport in Juiz de...more
Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin has the tiara put on her by outgoing Miss America Cara Mund on stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite
An attendee sits in the front row at the Nonie Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A protester holds a banner as former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People travel to Dhaka in a passenger ferry from Bhola, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Randy Credico, an associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, secures his pet dog as he arrives to testify before the grand jury convened by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), wave to people while attending a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in...more
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Naomi Osaka of Japan (left) cries as Serena Williams of the USA comforts her after the crowd booed during the trophy ceremony following the women s final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the street of Mexico City on traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces in Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final at the U.S. Open in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Osaka wins U.S. Open after Serena meltdown
Naomi Osaka became Japan's first ever Grand Slam champion after she thumped a raging Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final, with the American suffering a meltdown after being handed a game penalty.
North Korea relaunches "Mass Games"
With a formation of glowing drones, lasers and stadium-sized gymnastics shows, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un relaunches the "Mass Games".
North Korea marks 70th anniversary
With no long-range missiles on display, North Korea stages a military parade focused on conventional arms, peace and economic development, to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018
Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors as he starred in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit" in the 1970s and '80s, has died at the age of 82.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Retro racing
Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester, Britain.