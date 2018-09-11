Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean towards the east coast of the United States. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Cameramen film as a Palestinian demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Sikh devotees perform Gatka, a traditional martial arts form during celebrations to mark the 414th anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
A woman sits in a train at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Aria Casey, aged 2, looks at books in a library inside a former British Telecom phone box in Long Clawson, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 17th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Alianza Lima's soccer fans and Evangelical Christians clash over a land dispute at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, Lima, Peru. Courtesy of Agencia Andina/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Members of the Sri Lankan coast guard remove oil from a beach after an oil spill in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
People place candles and flowers at the crime scene during a gathering organized by Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), after a 22-year-old German man died in the eastern town of Koethen and two Afghans have been detained on suspicion of killing him, in Koethen, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Miss America Nia Imani Franklin jumps as she poses for photos at the beach after she won Miss America, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Palestinians sail with boats towards the maritime border with Israel as smoke rises from a burning tire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Police detain a supporter of India's main opposition Congress party, during a nationwide strike against hike in fuel prices, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Actor Keira Knightley speaks at a press conference for "Colette" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Bavarian farmers escort cows during the traditional "Almabtrieb" in Bad Hindelang, Germany. At the end of the summer season, farmers move their herds down from the Alps to the valley into winter pastures. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Drag queens Jojo Zaho and Felicia Foxx stand together wearing colorful costumes during an official function for the annual Broken Heel Festival in the outback town of Broken Hill in western New South Wales, Australia. The three-day festival celebrates the filming of the Australian movie Priscilla - Queen of the Desert" in the township. REUTERS/Samantha Vadas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso celebrates winning the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
An anti-aircraft gun and missile system "Tunguska" shoots on a shooting range during the military exercise "Preparation and use of troops in the interests of repelling aggression against the Republic of Belarus", near the city of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Ford Field in Detroit. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), attend a welcoming performance in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona rests after attending his first training session as coach of Dorados at the Banorte stadium in Culiacan, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a truck to be transported to a place of worship ahead of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A Palestinian girl herds animals in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
