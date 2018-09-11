Editor's Choice Pictures

Drag queens Jojo Zaho and Felicia Foxx stand together wearing colorful costumes during an official function for the annual Broken Heel Festival in the outback town of Broken Hill in western New South Wales, Australia. The three-day festival...more

Drag queens Jojo Zaho and Felicia Foxx stand together wearing colorful costumes during an official function for the annual Broken Heel Festival in the outback town of Broken Hill in western New South Wales, Australia. The three-day festival celebrates the filming of the Australian movie Priscilla - Queen of the Desert" in the township. REUTERS/Samantha Vadas

