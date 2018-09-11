Editor's Choice Pictures
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean towards the east coast of the United States. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Cameramen film as a Palestinian demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Sikh devotees perform Gatka, a traditional martial arts form during celebrations to mark the 414th anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A woman sits in a train at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aria Casey, aged 2, looks at books in a library inside a former British Telecom phone box in Long Clawson, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 17th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Alianza Lima's soccer fans and Evangelical Christians clash over a land dispute at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, Lima, Peru. Courtesy of Agencia Andina/Handout via REUTERS
Members of the Sri Lankan coast guard remove oil from a beach after an oil spill in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People place candles and flowers at the crime scene during a gathering organized by Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), after a 22-year-old German man died in the eastern town of Koethen and two Afghans have been detained...more
Miss America Nia Imani Franklin jumps as she poses for photos at the beach after she won Miss America, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Palestinians sail with boats towards the maritime border with Israel as smoke rises from a burning tire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the northern Gaza...more
Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a supporter of India's main opposition Congress party, during a nationwide strike against hike in fuel prices, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Actor Keira Knightley speaks at a press conference for "Colette" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bavarian farmers escort cows during the traditional "Almabtrieb" in Bad Hindelang, Germany. At the end of the summer season, farmers move their herds down from the Alps to the valley into winter pastures. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Drag queens Jojo Zaho and Felicia Foxx stand together wearing colorful costumes during an official function for the annual Broken Heel Festival in the outback town of Broken Hill in western New South Wales, Australia. The three-day festival...more
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso celebrates winning the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
An anti-aircraft gun and missile system "Tunguska" shoots on a shooting range during the military exercise "Preparation and use of troops in the interests of repelling aggression against the Republic of Belarus", near the city of Borisov,...more
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Ford Field in Detroit. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), attend a welcoming performance in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona rests after attending his first training session as coach of Dorados at the Banorte stadium in Culiacan, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a truck to be transported to a place of worship ahead of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Palestinian girl herds animals in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ballet in the street
Classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces.
9/11: Iconic images
A look back at some of the defining moments from the attacks on September 11, 2001.
Russians protest pension changes
Russian police detained more than 800 people protesting against planned increases to the pension age, a rights group said, disrupting demonstrations held in more than 80 towns and cities against an unpopular change that has hurt President Vladimir Putin's approval rating.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Venice Film Festival style
Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Retro racing
Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester, Britain.
Torchlight march in North Korea
Fireworks explode during a torchlight procession during celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation.
North Korea relaunches 'Mass Games'
With a formation of glowing drones, lasers and stadium-sized gymnastics shows, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un relaunches the "Mass Games".