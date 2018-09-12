Edition:
EMT with the Fire Department of New York and first responder Jason Butscher takes a photo while standing within the Tribute In Light installation as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Guests visit National 9/11 Memorial in front of stage they are listening to the readings of victims' names, during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Caitie Sweeney of Myrtle Beach texts her family while visiting the beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Commuters travel in a train as it leaves a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look out from the Flight 93 National Memorial during the 17th annual September 11 observance at the memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a truck to be transported to a place of worship ahead of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman dances in front of the government building, during a rally marking the 45th anniversary of the 1973 Chile military coup, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Germany's Olympic and world sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel leaves a news conference after talking to the media for the first time since being paralysed following a serious crash in training at the Unfallkrankenhaus hospital in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Attendees wait for a Dyson product launch event to begin in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during a visit to the Far East Street exhibition on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Newly displaced Syrian children arrive to a refugee camp in Atimah village, Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Shining Path founder Abimael Guzman attends a trial during sentence of a 1992 Shining Path car bomb case in Miraflores, at a high security naval prison in Callao, Peru. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

The staff of Metropolitan Outer Floodway Management Office looks around a pressure-adjusting water tank, part of an underground water discharge tunnel which was constructed to protect Tokyo and its suburb areas against floodwaters and overflow of the city's major waterways and rivers during heavy rain and typhoon seasons, at the facility in Kasukabe, north of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Jose Manuel Abel, 52, cleans a table in the restaurant where he works as a waiter in Chipiona, southern Spain. Abel bade farewell to his wife and children and left his native Spain in 2012 after losing his job. He spent six years in Germany doing low-paid work before returning home last year. He now has a temporary job as a waiter, working 17 hours a day, but he expects to be laid off once the summer tourists stop coming to Chipiona. "I'm working as a waiter and I don't have a problem with that because I think that any kind of job is respectable," Abel said. "I have studies, training and I intend to use them in the future." Abel is also working with friends to set up a local political party which will contest municipal elections in 2019. "I don't want my sons to suffer and live what I had to live through," he said. "I don't want to them to migrate and to look for a job opportunity away from this marvellous place." REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A protester wears handcuffs on his bloodstained hands during a protest by humanitarian rescue NGOs Lifeline and Sea-Watch in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Patients await treatment at a makeshift cholera clinic in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man swims in a hotel pool in Singapore at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Actor Susan Sarandon arrives at the world premiere of Viper Club at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A soldier leaves after visiting a natural history museum in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Air Force One prepares to depart for travel to Pennsylvania with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump onboard from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Spain's Saul Niguez celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin morales kneels as he honors his cousin Ruben Correa during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

