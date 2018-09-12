Jose Manuel Abel, 52, cleans a table in the restaurant where he works as a waiter in Chipiona, southern Spain. Abel bade farewell to his wife and children and left his native Spain in 2012 after losing his job. He spent six years in Germany doing low-paid work before returning home last year. He now has a temporary job as a waiter, working 17 hours a day, but he expects to be laid off once the summer tourists stop coming to Chipiona. "I'm working as a waiter and I don't have a problem with that because I think that any kind of job is respectable," Abel said. "I have studies, training and I intend to use them in the future." Abel is also working with friends to set up a local political party which will contest municipal elections in 2019. "I don't want my sons to suffer and live what I had to live through," he said. "I don't want to them to migrate and to look for a job opportunity away from this marvellous place." REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

