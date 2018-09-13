Editors Choice Pictures
Lisa Evers (foreground) and her daughter Amanda Hamilton, both of Oak Island, decorate their storm shutters before evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A soldier leaves after visiting a natural history museum in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A family enjoys the surf ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Two Czech Gripen fighter planes demonstrate a flight interception of a Belgian air force transport plane over the Czech Republic, as part of NATO drills. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Palestinian schoolgirls make their way to their school in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man looks inside a garbage container in Buenos Aires financial district, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station. NASA/via REUTERS
Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A shoe cleaner sleeps during a protest against corruption in public institutions, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo
Rapporteur Judith Sargentini is congratulated after members of the European Parliament took part in a vote on the situation in Hungary during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A soldier rides a bicycle along the Taedong river in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A self-driving Volvo electric truck with no cab called Vera is seen during a presentation in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Emma Thomasson
Nepali Hindu women dance during celebrations for the Teej festival in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People travel in a bus in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) war games at Tsugol military training ground in Zabaikalsky region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
A customer stands in Vienna's smallest bookstore Buchhandlung Posch, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Shacks which were erected by Palestinian activists to protest against Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, are removed by the Israeli army, in Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Latonya Willis of Wilmington, holds her 17 month-old son Ayden with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
