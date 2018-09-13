Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 13, 2018 | 8:30am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Lisa Evers (foreground) and her daughter Amanda Hamilton, both of Oak Island, decorate their storm shutters before evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Lisa Evers (foreground) and her daughter Amanda Hamilton, both of Oak Island, decorate their storm shutters before evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Lisa Evers (foreground) and her daughter Amanda Hamilton, both of Oak Island, decorate their storm shutters before evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
1 / 24
A soldier leaves after visiting a natural history museum in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A soldier leaves after visiting a natural history museum in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A soldier leaves after visiting a natural history museum in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 24
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 24
A family enjoys the surf ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A family enjoys the surf ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A family enjoys the surf ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
5 / 24
Two Czech Gripen fighter planes demonstrate a flight interception of a Belgian air force transport plane over the Czech Republic, as part of NATO drills. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Two Czech Gripen fighter planes demonstrate a flight interception of a Belgian air force transport plane over the Czech Republic, as part of NATO drills. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Two Czech Gripen fighter planes demonstrate a flight interception of a Belgian air force transport plane over the Czech Republic, as part of NATO drills. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
6 / 24
A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
7 / 24
Palestinian schoolgirls make their way to their school in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian schoolgirls make their way to their school in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Palestinian schoolgirls make their way to their school in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
8 / 24
Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
9 / 24
A man looks inside a garbage container in Buenos Aires financial district, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man looks inside a garbage container in Buenos Aires financial district, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A man looks inside a garbage container in Buenos Aires financial district, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
10 / 24
A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station. NASA/via REUTERS

A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station. NASA/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 24
A shoe cleaner sleeps during a protest against corruption in public institutions, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo

A shoe cleaner sleeps during a protest against corruption in public institutions, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A shoe cleaner sleeps during a protest against corruption in public institutions, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo
Close
13 / 24
Rapporteur Judith Sargentini is congratulated after members of the European Parliament took part in a vote on the situation in Hungary during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Rapporteur Judith Sargentini is congratulated after members of the European Parliament took part in a vote on the situation in Hungary during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Rapporteur Judith Sargentini is congratulated after members of the European Parliament took part in a vote on the situation in Hungary during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
14 / 24
A soldier rides a bicycle along the Taedong river in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A soldier rides a bicycle along the Taedong river in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A soldier rides a bicycle along the Taedong river in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 24
A self-driving Volvo electric truck with no cab called Vera is seen during a presentation in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Emma Thomasson

A self-driving Volvo electric truck with no cab called Vera is seen during a presentation in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Emma Thomasson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A self-driving Volvo electric truck with no cab called Vera is seen during a presentation in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Emma Thomasson
Close
16 / 24
Nepali Hindu women dance during celebrations for the Teej festival in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Nepali Hindu women dance during celebrations for the Teej festival in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Nepali Hindu women dance during celebrations for the Teej festival in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
17 / 24
People travel in a bus in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People travel in a bus in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
People travel in a bus in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) war games at Tsugol military training ground in Zabaikalsky region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) war games at Tsugol military training ground in Zabaikalsky region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) war games at Tsugol military training ground in Zabaikalsky region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
A customer stands in Vienna's smallest bookstore Buchhandlung Posch, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A customer stands in Vienna's smallest bookstore Buchhandlung Posch, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A customer stands in Vienna's smallest bookstore Buchhandlung Posch, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
20 / 24
Shacks which were erected by Palestinian activists to protest against Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, are removed by the Israeli army, in Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Shacks which were erected by Palestinian activists to protest against Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, are removed by the Israeli army, in Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Shacks which were erected by Palestinian activists to protest against Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, are removed by the Israeli army, in Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
21 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 24
Latonya Willis of Wilmington, holds her 17 month-old son Ayden with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Latonya Willis of Wilmington, holds her 17 month-old son Ayden with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Latonya Willis of Wilmington, holds her 17 month-old son Ayden with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
23 / 24
A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 12 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 11 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 10 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out as Hurricane Florence threatened to unleash pounding surf and potentially deadly flooding as the most powerful storm to make a direct hit on the states in decades.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Activist and actress Cynthia Nixon challenges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt takes to the skies for a zero-gravity flight over France.

Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Ceremonies mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

9/11: Iconic images

9/11: Iconic images

A look back at some of the defining moments from the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Riding the subway in Pyongyang

Riding the subway in Pyongyang

Scenes from the underground in the North Korean capital.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast