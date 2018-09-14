Edition:
Fri Sep 14, 2018

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Crisobal Saavedra Escoba

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Crisobal Saavedra Escoba

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Crisobal Saavedra Escoba
The Union Point Park Complex is seen flooded as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Union Point Park Complex is seen flooded as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
The Union Point Park Complex is seen flooded as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People throw burning newspaper at police during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

People throw burning newspaper at police during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
People throw burning newspaper at police during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) war games at Tsugol military training ground in Zabaikalsky region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) war games at Tsugol military training ground in Zabaikalsky region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) war games at Tsugol military training ground in Zabaikalsky region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon listens to cheers from supporters and attendees after conceding the primary at Cafe Omar in Brooklyn. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back a challenge from the left by the actress and activist in the state's Democratic nominating contest. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon listens to cheers from supporters and attendees after conceding the primary at Cafe Omar in Brooklyn. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back a challenge from the left by the actress and activist in the state's Democratic nominating contest. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon listens to cheers from supporters and attendees after conceding the primary at Cafe Omar in Brooklyn. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back a challenge from the left by the actress and activist in the state's Democratic nominating contest. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian as they protest against Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian as they protest against Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian as they protest against Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A tourist takes a picture in the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A tourist takes a picture in the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A tourist takes a picture in the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A building burns after explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Some 8,000 people were driven from their homes in the Boston suburbs by a series of gas explosions, and it was unclear on Friday when they could go back. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS

A building burns after explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Some 8,000 people were driven from their homes in the Boston suburbs by a series of gas explosions, and it was unclear on Friday when they could go back. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A building burns after explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Some 8,000 people were driven from their homes in the Boston suburbs by a series of gas explosions, and it was unclear on Friday when they could go back. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS
Activists sit in a tree house as police attempt to clear the area at the Hambacher Forst in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, where protesters have built a camp with tents and treehouses to stop the clearing of the Hambach forest for a nearby open cast coal mining. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Activists sit in a tree house as police attempt to clear the area at the Hambacher Forst in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, where protesters have built a camp with tents and treehouses to stop the clearing of the Hambach forest for a nearby open cast coal mining. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Activists sit in a tree house as police attempt to clear the area at the Hambacher Forst in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, where protesters have built a camp with tents and treehouses to stop the clearing of the Hambach forest for a nearby open cast coal mining. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
People gather outside the BFC Showspace for London Fashion Week Women. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People gather outside the BFC Showspace for London Fashion Week Women. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
People gather outside the BFC Showspace for London Fashion Week Women. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Lighting designers Motoko Ishii and Akari-Lisa Ishii present a two-day special light show on the Eiffel Tower to celebrate the Japanese cultural season and 160 years of diplomatic relations between France and Japan in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Lighting designers Motoko Ishii and Akari-Lisa Ishii present a two-day special light show on the Eiffel Tower to celebrate the Japanese cultural season and 160 years of diplomatic relations between France and Japan in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Lighting designers Motoko Ishii and Akari-Lisa Ishii present a two-day special light show on the Eiffel Tower to celebrate the Japanese cultural season and 160 years of diplomatic relations between France and Japan in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Internally displaced people (IDPs) stand on roofs in the Protection of Civilians (POC) Camp, run by the UN Mission in South Sudan near the town of Malakal, in the Upper Nile state of South Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Internally displaced people (IDPs) stand on roofs in the Protection of Civilians (POC) Camp, run by the UN Mission in South Sudan near the town of Malakal, in the Upper Nile state of South Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Internally displaced people (IDPs) stand on roofs in the Protection of Civilians (POC) Camp, run by the UN Mission in South Sudan near the town of Malakal, in the Upper Nile state of South Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report 'Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy' during the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report 'Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy' during the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report 'Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy' during the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Christian man inspects his neighbours' home, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Christian city of Qaraqosh, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Christian man inspects his neighbours' home, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Christian city of Qaraqosh, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A Christian man inspects his neighbours' home, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Christian city of Qaraqosh, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
New York City Council member Jumaane Williams pauses during his concession speech for New York Lieutenant Governor at Cafe Omar in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

New York City Council member Jumaane Williams pauses during his concession speech for New York Lieutenant Governor at Cafe Omar in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
New York City Council member Jumaane Williams pauses during his concession speech for New York Lieutenant Governor at Cafe Omar in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Artists perform a rescue simulation on a hiper realistic fibreglass art installation of a beached whale entitled 'Whale' by Captian Boomer, a collective of Belgian artists, as part of an inaguration of the city's Fall Season cultural program in the Manaznares river in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Artists perform a rescue simulation on a hiper realistic fibreglass art installation of a beached whale entitled 'Whale' by Captian Boomer, a collective of Belgian artists, as part of an inaguration of the city's Fall Season cultural program in the Manaznares river in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Artists perform a rescue simulation on a hiper realistic fibreglass art installation of a beached whale entitled 'Whale' by Captian Boomer, a collective of Belgian artists, as part of an inaguration of the city's Fall Season cultural program in the Manaznares river in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A groundsman sweeps the clay before play at the Davis Cup in Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A groundsman sweeps the clay before play at the Davis Cup in Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A groundsman sweeps the clay before play at the Davis Cup in Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman reads a book at the Shinjuku branch of Book and Bed, an accommodation combined with book cafe where guests can sleep in hidden bunks built into a large bookshelf, during a photo opportunity in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman reads a book at the Shinjuku branch of Book and Bed, an accommodation combined with book cafe where guests can sleep in hidden bunks built into a large bookshelf, during a photo opportunity in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A woman reads a book at the Shinjuku branch of Book and Bed, an accommodation combined with book cafe where guests can sleep in hidden bunks built into a large bookshelf, during a photo opportunity in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man attached to a respiratory machine sits in a shelter run by Red Cross before Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Grantsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man attached to a respiratory machine sits in a shelter run by Red Cross before Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Grantsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A man attached to a respiratory machine sits in a shelter run by Red Cross before Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Grantsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A satellite image shows an airborne paradrop in progress during the Russian military exercise known as Vostok 2018, conducted at the Tsugol training area in eastern Russia. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows an airborne paradrop in progress during the Russian military exercise known as Vostok 2018, conducted at the Tsugol training area in eastern Russia. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A satellite image shows an airborne paradrop in progress during the Russian military exercise known as Vostok 2018, conducted at the Tsugol training area in eastern Russia. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/via REUTERS
A man walks his dogs before Hurricane Florence comes ashore on Carolina Beach, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks his dogs before Hurricane Florence comes ashore on Carolina Beach, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A man walks his dogs before Hurricane Florence comes ashore on Carolina Beach, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Thousands of wading birds including Oystercatchers fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of wading birds including Oystercatchers fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Thousands of wading birds including Oystercatchers fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Palestinian schoolgirls make their way to their school in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian schoolgirls make their way to their school in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Palestinian schoolgirls make their way to their school in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 13 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 12 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 11 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 10 2018

Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for November's general election.

Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas

Flooding from Hurricane Florence swept across the Carolinas as the massive storm made landfall, threatening record rainfall and leaving scores trapped by rising waters and thousands without power.

German police clear protesters from ancient forest

German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining project.

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.

Thousands of birds flock to British estuary

Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.

Our top photos from the past week.

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Karim Asir, who performs as Charlie Chaplin in Afghanistan, says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfill the primary goal of his life: "to give Afghans a reason to smile".

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

