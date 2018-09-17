Edition:
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Oliver Kelly, 1 year old, cries as he is carried off the sheriff's airboat during his rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters walk past an officer of the Russian National Guard during a rally against pension reforms, which envisage raising the retirement age, in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Obrad Gavrilovic peers out the window of his flooded home while considering whether to leave with his wife and pets, as waters rise in Bolivia, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

France's Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut celebrate winning their match, against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, in the semi-final of the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Artists Jose Triguero and Gemma Palomar perform their show Cul de Sac during Lisbon's Busking Festival in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition color run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An abandoned car's hazard lights continue to flash as it sits submerged in a rising flood waters during pre-dawn hours after Hurricane Florence struck in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Participants run past Tiananmen gate during the Beijing Marathon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy jumps into the Indian Ocean at the Xamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People hold up photos of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and torches on mobile phones during a vigil to mark eleven months since her murder in a car bomb, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Leaves, branches and other debris surround and cover a sports car after Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Sassuolo. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo during practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Ari Fuld, 45, an American-born Jewish settler fatally stabbed by a Palestinian, at a cemetery in Kfar Etzion in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Rescuers search for people trapped in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

During a driving rain, Maggie Belgie of The Cajun Navy, carries a child evacuating a flooding trailer community during Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Pope Francis takes a selfie with a faithful as he meets with young people at the Politeama Square in Palermo, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

People attend the anti-globalisation movement ATTAC protest in front of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the 10th anniversary of the global financial crisis of 2008, in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Flood waters lap at a high water warning sign that was partially pushed over by Hurricane Florence on Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

