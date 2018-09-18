Edition:
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A local resident tries to extinguish a fire burning in Ogan Ilir, near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi/ via REUTERS

A local resident tries to extinguish a fire burning in Ogan Ilir, near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A local resident tries to extinguish a fire burning in Ogan Ilir, near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi/ via REUTERS
The 'Game of thrones' cast poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award at the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The 'Game of thrones' cast poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award at the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
The 'Game of thrones' cast poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award at the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A couple enjoy the autumnal sunshine sat in deckchairs on the seafront in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A couple enjoy the autumnal sunshine sat in deckchairs on the seafront in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A couple enjoy the autumnal sunshine sat in deckchairs on the seafront in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jimmy Shackleford (74) of Burgaw transports his son Jim Shackleford and his wife Lisa, and their pets Izzy, Bella and Nala (in the cage) in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Jimmy Shackleford (74) of Burgaw transports his son Jim Shackleford and his wife Lisa, and their pets Izzy, Bella and Nala (in the cage) in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Jimmy Shackleford (74) of Burgaw transports his son Jim Shackleford and his wife Lisa, and their pets Izzy, Bella and Nala (in the cage) in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People tend to a Palestinian after inhaling tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People tend to a Palestinian after inhaling tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
People tend to a Palestinian after inhaling tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A model presents creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show at the Tate Modern during London Fashions Week Women's. REUTERS/File

A model presents creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show at the Tate Modern during London Fashions Week Women's. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A model presents creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show at the Tate Modern during London Fashions Week Women's. REUTERS/File
Henry Winkler for Barry wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series at the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Henry Winkler for Barry wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series at the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Henry Winkler for Barry wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series at the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman walks past a public installation wishing for the success of the inter-Korean summit in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman walks past a public installation wishing for the success of the inter-Korean summit in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A woman walks past a public installation wishing for the success of the inter-Korean summit in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A cow wades in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence near Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A cow wades in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence near Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A cow wades in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence near Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Diner En Blanc, a secret pop-up dinner, is held this year on Governors Island in New York. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Diner En Blanc, a secret pop-up dinner, is held this year on Governors Island in New York. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Diner En Blanc, a secret pop-up dinner, is held this year on Governors Island in New York. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid colored smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid colored smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid colored smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A chicken seller walks along the railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A chicken seller walks along the railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A chicken seller walks along the railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A woman walks along the beach at sunset in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman walks along the beach at sunset in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A woman walks along the beach at sunset in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
