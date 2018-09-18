Editors Choice Pictures
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A local resident tries to extinguish a fire burning in Ogan Ilir, near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi/ via REUTERS
The 'Game of thrones' cast poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award at the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A couple enjoy the autumnal sunshine sat in deckchairs on the seafront in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jimmy Shackleford (74) of Burgaw transports his son Jim Shackleford and his wife Lisa, and their pets Izzy, Bella and Nala (in the cage) in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane...more
People tend to a Palestinian after inhaling tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A model presents creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show at the Tate Modern during London Fashions Week Women's. REUTERS/File
Henry Winkler for Barry wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series at the Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman walks past a public installation wishing for the success of the inter-Korean summit in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A cow wades in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence near Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Diner En Blanc, a secret pop-up dinner, is held this year on Governors Island in New York. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid colored smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A chicken seller walks along the railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A woman walks along the beach at sunset in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
