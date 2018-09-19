Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 19, 2018 | 7:45am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 24
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 24
Damaged windows of the One HarbourFront office tower are seen after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Damaged windows of the One HarbourFront office tower are seen after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Damaged windows of the One HarbourFront office tower are seen after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 24
Actor Jack Black kisses his star at its unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jack Black kisses his star at its unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Actor Jack Black kisses his star at its unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 24
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 24
Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. Madeline is the first person with Down's syndrome to ever stride down a runway as a model during New York Fashion Week. With more than 60 catwalks under her belt in cities including London, Paris and Dubai, Madeline's disability has not appeared to be a hindrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. Madeline is the first person with Down's syndrome to ever stride down a runway as a model during New York Fashion Week. With more than...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. Madeline is the first person with Down's syndrome to ever stride down a runway as a model during New York Fashion Week. With more than 60 catwalks under her belt in cities including London, Paris and Dubai, Madeline's disability has not appeared to be a hindrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 24
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
8 / 24
A man carrying a child with a pot wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut, in Yangchun, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man carrying a child with a pot wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut, in Yangchun, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A man carrying a child with a pot wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut, in Yangchun, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
Relatives of Palestinian Ahmed Omar, who was killed during a protest near the Israeli Erez crossing with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of Palestinian Ahmed Omar, who was killed during a protest near the Israeli Erez crossing with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian Ahmed Omar, who was killed during a protest near the Israeli Erez crossing with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 24
Models prepare backstage of the Natasha Zinko catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Models prepare backstage of the Natasha Zinko catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Models prepare backstage of the Natasha Zinko catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 24
Enrique Alcantara irons shirts in his tent near the site where his building was damaged by the devastating earthquake, that took place in Mexico City last year. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Enrique Alcantara irons shirts in his tent near the site where his building was damaged by the devastating earthquake, that took place in Mexico City last year. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Enrique Alcantara irons shirts in his tent near the site where his building was damaged by the devastating earthquake, that took place in Mexico City last year. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
12 / 24
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
13 / 24
Assistant curator Andrew Tucker holds an eighteenth century jewel, depicting Prudence, which forms one of over one hundred and fifty Masonic jewels on display for the exhibition Bejewelled at the Museum of Freemasonry in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Assistant curator Andrew Tucker holds an eighteenth century jewel, depicting Prudence, which forms one of over one hundred and fifty Masonic jewels on display for the exhibition Bejewelled at the Museum of Freemasonry in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Assistant curator Andrew Tucker holds an eighteenth century jewel, depicting Prudence, which forms one of over one hundred and fifty Masonic jewels on display for the exhibition Bejewelled at the Museum of Freemasonry in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 24
A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid coloured smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid coloured smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid coloured smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
The skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
The skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 24
People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 24
Shi'ite muslim walks on hot coals at a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Shi'ite muslim walks on hot coals at a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Shi'ite muslim walks on hot coals at a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
18 / 24
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 24
A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a banquet in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a banquet in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a banquet in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Tabular icebergs float in the Sermilik Fjord after a large calving event at the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland. This portion between the glacier front and the open ocean is known as the 'melange' and is filled with ice, snow and icebergs packed together on their way to a fjord and later the ocean. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tabular icebergs float in the Sermilik Fjord after a large calving event at the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland. This portion between the glacier front and the open ocean is known as the 'melange' and is filled with ice, snow and icebergs...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Tabular icebergs float in the Sermilik Fjord after a large calving event at the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland. This portion between the glacier front and the open ocean is known as the 'melange' and is filled with ice, snow and icebergs packed together on their way to a fjord and later the ocean. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 24
Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
23 / 24
People participate in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula of Inch beach in Inch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People participate in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula of Inch beach in Inch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
People participate in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula of Inch beach in Inch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 18 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 17 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 14 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 14 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Florence from above

Florence from above

Aerials views of the flooding in North Carolina.

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.

Picking up the pieces after last year's Mexico City earthquake

Picking up the pieces after last year's Mexico City earthquake

Residents displaced by last year's devastating earthquake in Mexico City are still living in temporary housing amid their ruined apartment buildings.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Rising flood waters threatened communities across the Carolinas as storm Florence menaced the Northeast with heavy rains and tornadoes after killing at least 33 people.

Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Deadly aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut

Deadly aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut

Images from the aftermath of the deadly super typhoon.

Best of Emmys

Best of Emmys

Highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

View More

Pictures

Podcast