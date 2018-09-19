Editors Choice Pictures
Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Damaged windows of the One HarbourFront office tower are seen after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Actor Jack Black kisses his star at its unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. Madeline is the first person with Down's syndrome to ever stride down a runway as a model during New York Fashion Week. With more than...more
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man carrying a child with a pot wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut, in Yangchun, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of Palestinian Ahmed Omar, who was killed during a protest near the Israeli Erez crossing with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Models prepare backstage of the Natasha Zinko catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Enrique Alcantara irons shirts in his tent near the site where his building was damaged by the devastating earthquake, that took place in Mexico City last year. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Assistant curator Andrew Tucker holds an eighteenth century jewel, depicting Prudence, which forms one of over one hundred and fifty Masonic jewels on display for the exhibition Bejewelled at the Museum of Freemasonry in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid coloured smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
The skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Shi'ite muslim walks on hot coals at a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a banquet in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Tabular icebergs float in the Sermilik Fjord after a large calving event at the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland. This portion between the glacier front and the open ocean is known as the 'melange' and is filled with ice, snow and icebergs...more
Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People participate in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula of Inch beach in Inch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
