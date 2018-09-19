Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. Madeline is the first person with Down's syndrome to ever stride down a runway as a model during New York Fashion Week. With more than...more

Model Madeline Stuart sits in the back of a taxi cab after walking in a runway show during New York Fashion Week. Madeline is the first person with Down's syndrome to ever stride down a runway as a model during New York Fashion Week. With more than 60 catwalks under her belt in cities including London, Paris and Dubai, Madeline's disability has not appeared to be a hindrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

