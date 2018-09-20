Editors Choice Pictures
Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
About 20,000 pallets of unused water bottles are seen along an airplane runway a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges the audience after watching the performance titled The Glorious Country at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Local residents walk along the edge of a collapsed road that ran atop Patricia Lake's dam after it collapsed in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A female narwhal surfaces in an open area surrounded by sea ice in western Greenland. Photo courtesy of Kristin Laidre
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man carrying a child with a pot wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut, in Yangchun, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off against Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Two migrant men and four babies sit inside a tent at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Bill Martin, 72, displays a gun from his collection at his home in Carizzo Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
#KremlinAnnex protesters spell out the word AMORAL on the 66th consecutive day of their protest outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jewish worshippers walk along an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. Most Israeli Jews refrain from driving during the 25-hour holy period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. President Donald Trump embraces a boy while helping hand out meals with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (L) at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church while participating in a tour of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in New Bern,...more
A surfer attempts to ride large waves near Church Rock, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
The performance titled The Glorious Country is pictured at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Water from the flooded Waccamaw River surrounds a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence now downgraded to a tropical depression in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a rally as part of a tour to thank supporters for his landslide victory in the July 1 election, in Juchitan de Zaragoza, Oaxaca state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A guest takes a photo as video installation is displayed at the Moncler catwalk show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watch the performance titled The Glorious Country at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant, after reports that conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months, in the Mababe area, Botswana. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman thanks a rescue worker after a minute of silence at the Tlalpan housing project, affected by the September 2017 earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico
A look back at Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, killed an estimated 3,000 people in the U.S. territory and knocked out power to all 3.4 million residents.
South Korean president visits North Korea
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.
Rising waters in Carolinas after Florence
Rising flood waters threatened communities across the Carolinas as storm Florence menaced the Northeast with heavy rains and tornadoes after killing at least 36 people.
Trump visits hurricane-stricken North Carolina
President Donald Trump promised strong federal support as he visited flood-soaked North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria
A year after Hurricane Maria killed almost 3,000 people, about 45,000 homes still have blue roofs, as tarps installed by FEMA are called.
Aerial icebergs
Aerial views of icebergs in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland.
Florence from above
Aerials views of the flooding in North Carolina.
Picking up the pieces after last year's Mexico City earthquake
Residents displaced by last year's devastating earthquake in Mexico City are still living in temporary housing amid their ruined apartment buildings.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.