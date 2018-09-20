Edition:
Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
About 20,000 pallets of unused water bottles are seen along an airplane runway a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges the audience after watching the performance titled The Glorious Country at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Local residents walk along the edge of a collapsed road that ran atop Patricia Lake's dam after it collapsed in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A female narwhal surfaces in an open area surrounded by sea ice in western Greenland. Photo courtesy of Kristin Laidre

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A man carrying a child with a pot wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut, in Yangchun, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off against Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Two migrant men and four babies sit inside a tent at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Bill Martin, 72, displays a gun from his collection at his home in Carizzo Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
#KremlinAnnex protesters spell out the word AMORAL on the 66th consecutive day of their protest outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Jewish worshippers walk along an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. Most Israeli Jews refrain from driving during the 25-hour holy period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump embraces a boy while helping hand out meals with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (L) at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church while participating in a tour of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A surfer attempts to ride large waves near Church Rock, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
The performance titled The Glorious Country is pictured at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Water from the flooded Waccamaw River surrounds a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence now downgraded to a tropical depression in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a rally as part of a tour to thank supporters for his landslide victory in the July 1 election, in Juchitan de Zaragoza, Oaxaca state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A guest takes a photo as video installation is displayed at the Moncler catwalk show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watch the performance titled The Glorious Country at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant, after reports that conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months, in the Mababe area, Botswana. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A woman thanks a rescue worker after a minute of silence at the Tlalpan housing project, affected by the September 2017 earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
