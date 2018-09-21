Edition:
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
An F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force performs during Teknofest airshow over the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force performs during Teknofest airshow over the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
An F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force performs during Teknofest airshow over the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Shiite Houthi militant stands guard at the site of a rally attended by fellows Houthis to mark the day of Ashura and the 4th anniversary of their takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Shiite Houthi militant stands guard at the site of a rally attended by fellows Houthis to mark the day of Ashura and the 4th anniversary of their takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Shiite Houthi militant stands guard at the site of a rally attended by fellows Houthis to mark the day of Ashura and the 4th anniversary of their takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
South Korean President Moon Jae-in makes a toast with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a luncheon at Samjiyon Guesthouse in Ryanggang province, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in makes a toast with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a luncheon at Samjiyon Guesthouse in Ryanggang province, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in makes a toast with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a luncheon at Samjiyon Guesthouse in Ryanggang province, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) meet with local high school students involved in robotics competitions during a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) meet with local high school students involved in robotics competitions during a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) meet with local high school students involved in robotics competitions during a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Enis Berberoglu, the first lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to be jailed amid government purges following a failed military coup in 2016, hugs his wife Oya Berberoglu after being released from the prison in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Enis Berberoglu, the first lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to be jailed amid government purges following a failed military coup in 2016, hugs his wife Oya Berberoglu after being released from the prison in Silivri...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Enis Berberoglu, the first lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to be jailed amid government purges following a failed military coup in 2016, hugs his wife Oya Berberoglu after being released from the prison in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Saudi female divers Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem (L), Zynab Al Magaslah (C) and Fatimah Al Saeed (R) prepare to deflate their BCDs (buoyancy control devices) to dive in the sea at Half Moon Beach open-water dive site in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi female divers Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem (L), Zynab Al Magaslah (C) and Fatimah Al Saeed (R) prepare to deflate their BCDs (buoyancy control devices) to dive in the sea at Half Moon Beach open-water dive site in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Saudi female divers Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem (L), Zynab Al Magaslah (C) and Fatimah Al Saeed (R) prepare to deflate their BCDs (buoyancy control devices) to dive in the sea at Half Moon Beach open-water dive site in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An aerial view of Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp for Rohingya who decide to return back from Bangladesh, is seen in Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS

An aerial view of Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp for Rohingya who decide to return back from Bangladesh, is seen in Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
An aerial view of Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp for Rohingya who decide to return back from Bangladesh, is seen in Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Chris Hubbard celebrate after a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets. The Browns beat the Jets to win their fist game in 635 days. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Chris Hubbard celebrate after a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets. The Browns beat the Jets to win their fist game in 635 days. Ken Blaze-USA...more

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Chris Hubbard celebrate after a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets. The Browns beat the Jets to win their fist game in 635 days. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Anti poaching unit of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) react as they see the photographer in a wild life area outside Mababe, Botswana. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Anti poaching unit of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) react as they see the photographer in a wild life area outside Mababe, Botswana. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Anti poaching unit of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) react as they see the photographer in a wild life area outside Mababe, Botswana. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Young visitors stand in front of jellyfish at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Young visitors stand in front of jellyfish at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Young visitors stand in front of jellyfish at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Congolese basketball player Christ Wamba enters the court after halftime during a friendly game between Aris Thessaloniki BC and Istanbul BB at the Alexandreio Melathron Nick Galis Hall in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Congolese basketball player Christ Wamba enters the court after halftime during a friendly game between Aris Thessaloniki BC and Istanbul BB at the Alexandreio Melathron Nick Galis Hall in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Congolese basketball player Christ Wamba enters the court after halftime during a friendly game between Aris Thessaloniki BC and Istanbul BB at the Alexandreio Melathron Nick Galis Hall in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Workers of Sumter Utilities place sand bags on a building in anticipation of flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence now downgraded to a tropical depression in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Workers of Sumter Utilities place sand bags on a building in anticipation of flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence now downgraded to a tropical depression in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Workers of Sumter Utilities place sand bags on a building in anticipation of flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence now downgraded to a tropical depression in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People take photos as women dressed as Chang'e, a Chinese mythological figure associated with the moon, perform pole dance to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at the top of Longquan Mountain of Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People take photos as women dressed as Chang'e, a Chinese mythological figure associated with the moon, perform pole dance to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at the top of Longquan Mountain of Lishui, Zhejiang province, China....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
People take photos as women dressed as Chang'e, a Chinese mythological figure associated with the moon, perform pole dance to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at the top of Longquan Mountain of Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
#KremlinAnnex protesters spell out the word AMORAL on the 66th consecutive day of their protest outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

#KremlinAnnex protesters spell out the word AMORAL on the 66th consecutive day of their protest outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
#KremlinAnnex protesters spell out the word AMORAL on the 66th consecutive day of their protest outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring their fourth goal against FC Vorskla Poltava. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring their fourth goal against FC Vorskla Poltava. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring their fourth goal against FC Vorskla Poltava. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Workers including children work at a dockyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Workers including children work at a dockyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Workers including children work at a dockyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A guest is seen outside the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A guest is seen outside the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A guest is seen outside the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A male deer stands in a field in Republican landscape reserve Nalibotsky near the village of Kozliki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A male deer stands in a field in Republican landscape reserve Nalibotsky near the village of Kozliki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A male deer stands in a field in Republican landscape reserve Nalibotsky near the village of Kozliki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
