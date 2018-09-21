Editors Choice Pictures
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
An F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force performs during Teknofest airshow over the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Shiite Houthi militant stands guard at the site of a rally attended by fellows Houthis to mark the day of Ashura and the 4th anniversary of their takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
South Korean President Moon Jae-in makes a toast with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a luncheon at Samjiyon Guesthouse in Ryanggang province, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) meet with local high school students involved in robotics competitions during a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Enis Berberoglu, the first lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to be jailed amid government purges following a failed military coup in 2016, hugs his wife Oya Berberoglu after being released from the prison in Silivri...more
Saudi female divers Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem (L), Zynab Al Magaslah (C) and Fatimah Al Saeed (R) prepare to deflate their BCDs (buoyancy control devices) to dive in the sea at Half Moon Beach open-water dive site in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad...more
An aerial view of Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp for Rohingya who decide to return back from Bangladesh, is seen in Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Chris Hubbard celebrate after a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets. The Browns beat the Jets to win their fist game in 635 days. Ken Blaze-USA...more
Anti poaching unit of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) react as they see the photographer in a wild life area outside Mababe, Botswana. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Young visitors stand in front of jellyfish at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Congolese basketball player Christ Wamba enters the court after halftime during a friendly game between Aris Thessaloniki BC and Istanbul BB at the Alexandreio Melathron Nick Galis Hall in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Workers of Sumter Utilities place sand bags on a building in anticipation of flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence now downgraded to a tropical depression in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People take photos as women dressed as Chang'e, a Chinese mythological figure associated with the moon, perform pole dance to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at the top of Longquan Mountain of Lishui, Zhejiang province, China....more
#KremlinAnnex protesters spell out the word AMORAL on the 66th consecutive day of their protest outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring their fourth goal against FC Vorskla Poltava. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Workers including children work at a dockyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A guest is seen outside the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A male deer stands in a field in Republican landscape reserve Nalibotsky near the village of Kozliki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
