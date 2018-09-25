People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of...more

People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of monsoon season. Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

