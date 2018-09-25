Edition:
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James before speaking to the media. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace in Tallinn, Estonia. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are seen on the facade of a government building in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of monsoon season. Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
France's President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump react as they hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Male deers run in a field in Republican landscape reserve Naliboksky near the village of Kozliki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station, at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A soap bubble blown by a protester drifts past actor and comedian Bill Cosby as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A passenger plane is seen with the full moon behind as it begins its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A dancer performs during a rehearsal before the Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice during the Men's Team Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
A migrant woman carries a child after disembarking a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, before immersing the idol into the Arabian sea, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
A worker cleans after knocking down a colonial-era building in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Protesters stand on the statue of Jean-Jacques Dessalines at the end of a march to demand an investigation into the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds by previous administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A woman stands near a mural showing an emblem of the Communist Party of China along a street in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
People dressed as Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani protest on the street against Iran in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Members of the Druid Order take part in a ceremony to celebrate the autumnal equinox, on Primrose Hill in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Houses at the Santo Amaro slum are seen with the Sugar Loaf mountain in the background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Pope Francis arrives at Aglona Basilica in Aglona, Latvia. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Exiled Syrian artist Najah al-Bukai holds a ball-pen as he draws a scene that stems from the haunting memories of the torture Bukai says he went through and witnessed when imprisoned twice in Syrian government jails, in Yerres, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A model is photographed backstage at the Nakashima catwalk show in Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini TPX

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
