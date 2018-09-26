Edition:
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A beluga whale breeches near a buoy on the River Thames near Gravesend east of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Trevor Cahill tears off his shirt as he celebrates with teammates following a 7-3 victory against the Seattle Mariners. Oakland clinched a wild card with a loss by Tampa Bay earlier in the day. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Students cross a bamboo bridge, above a garbage-filled stream branching off the Ciliwung River, in Bogor, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Cast member Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the movie A Star Is Born in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
An Israeli soldier is reflected in the window as she travels on Israel's new high-speed rail line from Ben Gurion International Airport to Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a Girl Education event at U.N. headquarters during the General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Andrea Constand embraces Janice Dickinson after the sentencing of Bill Cosby in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A wife of a sanitation worker who died while cleaning a sewer, cries as she attends a protest against the rising deaths of people cleaning sewers, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Alexya Salvador (L), an evangelical Christian transgender pastor and candidate for Sao Paulo state congress, leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station, at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani is seen through a camera eyepiece as he addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Team USA's Tiger Woods during practice at the Ryder Cup in Guyancourt, France. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A woman stands near a mural showing an emblem of the Communist Party of China along a street in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Referee Roger East removes a balloon from the pitch during the match between Oxford United v Manchester City. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A man looks at part of the world's largest collection of diecast model aircraft, owned by Michael Kelly, as it is unveiled at Shannon airport in Shannon, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A passenger plane is seen with the full moon behind as it begins its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
