The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A beluga whale breeches near a buoy on the River Thames near Gravesend east of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Trevor Cahill tears off his shirt as he celebrates with teammates following a 7-3 victory against the Seattle Mariners. Oakland clinched a wild card with a loss by Tampa Bay earlier in the day. Joe Nicholson-USA...more
Students cross a bamboo bridge, above a garbage-filled stream branching off the Ciliwung River, in Bogor, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya via REUTERS
Cast member Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the movie A Star Is Born in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Israeli soldier is reflected in the window as she travels on Israel's new high-speed rail line from Ben Gurion International Airport to Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a Girl Education event at U.N. headquarters during the General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/Pool
Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andrea Constand embraces Janice Dickinson after the sentencing of Bill Cosby in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
A wife of a sanitation worker who died while cleaning a sewer, cries as she attends a protest against the rising deaths of people cleaning sewers, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Alexya Salvador (L), an evangelical Christian transgender pastor and candidate for Sao Paulo state congress, leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station, at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani is seen through a camera eyepiece as he addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Team USA's Tiger Woods during practice at the Ryder Cup in Guyancourt, France. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman stands near a mural showing an emblem of the Communist Party of China along a street in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Referee Roger East removes a balloon from the pitch during the match between Oxford United v Manchester City. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man looks at part of the world's largest collection of diecast model aircraft, owned by Michael Kelly, as it is unveiled at Shannon airport in Shannon, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A passenger plane is seen with the full moon behind as it begins its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
