A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley confer during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tristan Robertson-Eyes, aged 7, plays with Elasti Plasti at the launch of Hamleys top Christmas toys, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola tests his flying car during its launch in the province of Batangas, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A model presents a creation by designer Richard Rene as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Super typhoon Trami is seen from the International Space Station as it moves in the direction of Japan. ESA/NASA-A.Gerst/via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and France's President Emmanuel Macron embrace before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman gets caught in a cloud of sea spray and water as strong winds and rough seas batter the coast of the Maltese islands, in St Paul's Bay, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga is silhouetted against the reflection of the sun on the ocean during a joint naval drill with British frigate HMS Argyll and Japanese destroyer Inazuma in the Indian Ocean. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A dancer attends the final rehearsal for the new VIVID Grand Show at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A Beluga whale swims in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Residents are reflected in the mirror of a motorcycle as they look at a crime scene where two men were gunned down by unknown assailants in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A worker cleans the Selfridges building in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A cyclist rides before dawn with the moon behind in Richmond Park in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An Airbus helicopter NH90 TTH (Tactical Transport Helicopter) of German army Bundeswehr takes part in an exercise during a media day in Bergen, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A Jewish worshipper holds up his mobile phone as others, covered in prayer shawls, take part in a priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

British artist David Hockney poses in front of The Queen's Window, a new stained glass window he has designed, at Westminster Abbey in London. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, rubs noses with a guest, as a traditional Maori greeting, at the opening of 'Oceania' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

A member of a regional cleanup brigade removes yellow ribbons representing the politicians and activists who were jailed following last year's illegal vote on independence in Caldes de Malavella, north of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows the launch by Bastion coastal defence system of a supersonic anti-ship Oniks missile during tactical drills by North Navy Fleet at Kotelny Island in Laptev Sea in the Arctic Ocean, Russia. Russian Defence Ministry via REUTERS TV

Students cross a bamboo bridge, above a garbage-filled stream branching off the Ciliwung River, in Bogor, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya via REUTERS

A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

