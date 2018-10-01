Edition:
Search and rescue workers help rescue a person trapped in rubble following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS

Ukrainian army landing craft Yurii Olefirenko is seen in a Black Sea during military drills in Kherson Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after winning the Ryder Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Cardi B performs at the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Cooling towers collapse during a controlled demolition at Huadian Shiliquan power plant in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man carries a ballot box during a parade in memory of Catalonia's October 1, 2017 independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A picture of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Nassir al-Mosabeh, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, is seen on his table as his classmates react at a school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Pro Brexit supporter and ex-leader of UKIP, Nigel Farage, speaks at a 'Leave Means Leave' rally, on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An aerial view shows bridge damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Athletes participe at Ironman 70.3 race in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A Kurdish man and woman show their ink-stained fingers during parliamentary elections in the semi-autonomous region in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Participants dressed in traditional attire pose during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People search through debris in a residential area following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez poses with third baseman David Bote (left), right fielder Ben Zobrist (center), and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (right) after their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Roma fans before their match against Lazio. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A pile of used footwear is pictured at Place de la Republique during a demonstration organized by International Handicap association to denounce the use and sale of anti-personnel landmines, in Paris, France, REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Europe's Sergio Garcia celebrates with Ian Poulter after winning the Ryder Cup. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Actors participate in a street performance called 'The Fisherwives', by Bru Theatre group, representing part of the fishing community from 100 years ago, at the Spanish Arch in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sylvia Kiep of Springfield, Virginia kisses the hand of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he arrives for the 66th annual Red Mass, at the Cathedral of Matthew the Apostle, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

The Weeknd performs at the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Fans during the Foursomes at the Ryder Cup. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An aerial view of the Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by a tsunami, after a quake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Team USA's Tiger Woods during the Foursomes during the Ryder Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine

