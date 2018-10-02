Edition:
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
First responders and others fold an American flag following a prayer service during the one-year anniversary of the October 1 mass shooting, in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors wave Catalan separatist flags following a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A waterspout is formed during a storm in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by U.S. Representative Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway listens as U.S. President Donald Trump responds to questions about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination during a news conference on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Cardi B leaves the 109th Precinct in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A police van passes a burning barricade outside the Catalonian parliament as scuffles broke out between protestors and police at the end of a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses after awarding the Medal of Honor to former U.S. Army medic Ronald J. Shurer II, "for conspicuous gallantry" for actions he took in Afghanistan in 2008, in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William (C) talks Irish Soldiers during his visit to the 1st Battalion the Irish Guards Battle group, training under the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), in his role as Colonel of the Regiment in Laikipia, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie in the Quartier Orleans during a visit to the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin. Eliot Blondet/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A tower belonging to the Abengoa solar plant at the Solucar solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A woman screams as protestors confront police in front of the Catalonian parliament at the end of a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Actors participate in a street performance called 'The Fisherwives', by Bru Theatre group, representing part of the fishing community from 100 years ago, at the Spanish Arch in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
A horse gallops in a local French cafe, in Chantilly, France. STEPHANE JASMIN/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A Palestinian boy covers his face with a plastic bag to protect himself from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A Kurdish man and woman show their ink-stained fingers during parliamentary elections in the semi-autonomous region in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Rescue workers are seen near an overturned military vehicle after a collision in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A cable car is pictured with Caucasus mountains during sunset in the background outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump steps out of her motorcade vehicle as she departs Washington for a tour of several African countries from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A girl takes a break while working at a brick-making factory on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
