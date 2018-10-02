Editors Choice Pictures
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
First responders and others fold an American flag following a prayer service during the one-year anniversary of the October 1 mass shooting, in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Protestors wave Catalan separatist flags following a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A waterspout is formed during a storm in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by U.S. Representative Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway listens as U.S. President Donald Trump responds to questions about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination during a news conference on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement...more
Cardi B leaves the 109th Precinct in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A police van passes a burning barricade outside the Catalonian parliament as scuffles broke out between protestors and police at the end of a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in...more
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses after awarding the Medal of Honor to former U.S. Army medic Ronald J. Shurer II, "for conspicuous gallantry" for actions he took in Afghanistan in 2008, in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William (C) talks Irish Soldiers during his visit to the 1st Battalion the Irish Guards Battle group, training under the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), in his role as Colonel of the Regiment in Laikipia,...more
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie in the Quartier Orleans during a visit to the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin. Eliot Blondet/Pool via Reuters
A tower belonging to the Abengoa solar plant at the Solucar solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
A woman screams as protestors confront police in front of the Catalonian parliament at the end of a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Actors participate in a street performance called 'The Fisherwives', by Bru Theatre group, representing part of the fishing community from 100 years ago, at the Spanish Arch in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A horse gallops in a local French cafe, in Chantilly, France. STEPHANE JASMIN/via REUTERS
A Palestinian boy covers his face with a plastic bag to protect himself from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza...more
A Kurdish man and woman show their ink-stained fingers during parliamentary elections in the semi-autonomous region in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Rescue workers are seen near an overturned military vehicle after a collision in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
A cable car is pictured with Caucasus mountains during sunset in the background outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. first lady Melania Trump steps out of her motorcade vehicle as she departs Washington for a tour of several African countries from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl takes a break while working at a brick-making factory on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
