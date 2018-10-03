Editors Choice Pictures
A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Guests arrive for the Louis Vuitton fashion show near the Louvre Pyramid during the Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bishops attend a mass for the opening of a synodal meeting in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An aerial view of liquefaction, or shifting ground, following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS
Donna Strickland, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, poses with her paper that started her career 30 years ago, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics at her home in Waterloo, Ontario. REUTERS/Peter Power
A Chihuahua dressed as Elizabeth Taylor in the movie Cleopatra poses with its owner during an event held ahead of World Animal Day celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Japan's new minister in charge of local economic revitalization Satsuki Katayama leaves a photo session with other ministers at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. first lady Melania Trump holds a child during a visit to a hospital in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge says her goodbyes to children after visiting the Sayers Croft Forest School in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Supporters of Brazil's Workers' Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad attend a rally in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators take part during a march marking the 50th anniversary of the 1968 student massacre by Mexican armed forces In Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed as a beach scene during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane...more
A wholesaler takes a break after trading ends at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Two planes fly in front of the setting sun in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Arthur Ashkin, who won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for inventing optical tweezers poses in his home in Rumson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against Kyle Edmund of Britain at the China Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Eduarda Lopes, 12, poses for a photograph as she holds up a picture of her mother on her phone in the Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lopes's mother, Valdilene da Silva, was killed in crossfire as they walked together. REUTERS/Pilar...more
Sand is placed over dead bodies of the victims of the earthquake and tsunami during a mass burial at the Poboya Cemetery in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Dogs are seen on Anusara's desk as she works in a office of a digital advertising agency which promotes bring-your-dog-to-work in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boy rides a donkey past a wastewater pond in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives on stage dancing to Abba's Dancing Queen before delivering her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Katrina Bullock, who is still in the process of rebuilding after floods from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, cleans the inside of her home after flooding due to Hurricane Florence receded in Fair Bluff, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) takes part in a discussion 'Can our Democracy Survive?' at The Atlantic and the Aspen Institute's 2018 Atlantic Festival in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Scientist Gerard Mourou, one of three Nobel Prize laureates for physics 2018, reacts in his laboratory at the Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau, near Paris. Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the 2018 Nobel Prize for...more
Boris Johnson addresses delegates at a Conservative Home fringe meeting on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Genaro, 62, a demonstrator, poses for a photo during a march marking the 50th anniversary of the 1968 student massacre by Mexican armed forces, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A wholesaler takes a break after trading ends at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An employee talks on a phone at an office building in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An orphaned baby elephant is seen after being bottle-fed, at the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
