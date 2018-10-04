Editors Choice Pictures
Mount Soputan volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Lobu village in Southeast Minahasa regency, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono/ via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives on stage dancing to Abba's 'Dancing Queen' before delivering her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley listens as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers reporters' questions about the New York Times report on the Trump family's taxes during a news conference in the White House....more
Indonesian soldiers carry a dead body from the ruins of houses after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An employee talks on a phone at an office building in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People enter the Ice Cave, covered with material to prevent the ice from melting, on the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. first lady Melania Trump stands in the "door of no return" where slaves passed through, during a visit to Cape Coast castle, Ghana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Flames rise from confiscated pieces of ivory as they are burned along with illegal wildlife parts by Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
Madeline, a three-year old from Honduras, is held by her mother after she and other families from Central America await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bishops attend a mass for the opening of a synodal meeting in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A sofa is seen among the ruins of a house after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Chihuahua dressed as Elizabeth Taylor in the movie Cleopatra poses with its owner during an event held ahead of World Animal Day celebrations at Eastwood City Walk of Fame in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Pope Francis attends a synodal meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz shakes hands Russian President Vladimir Putin at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS
Ship's cook Mariona Hidalgo Rodriguez stands at the bow of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat Astral as it sails in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives in court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
U.S. first lady Melania Trump sits as she meets with Fante chiefs to gain permission to visit Cape Coast castle, Ghana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of former President Alberto Fujimori yell slogans outside his residence after a judge annulled a presidential pardon and ordered his immediate capture and return to prison, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An employee rolls tobacco as she listens to fabric reader Francisco Gonzalez (not pictured) at a tobacco factory in Quivican, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker installs a billboard advertising new houses in the capital Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman holds her son as they rest outside their house for safety reasons after the earthquake that hit Biromaru village in Sigi, in Indonesia's Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A migrant, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, chats with a rescuer after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
