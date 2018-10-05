Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2018 | 8:07am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A police officer stands next to the remains of a mosque destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A police officer stands next to the remains of a mosque destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
A police officer stands next to the remains of a mosque destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 24
Activists rally inside the Senate Hart Office Building during a protest in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 1982, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Activists rally inside the Senate Hart Office Building during a protest in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Activists rally inside the Senate Hart Office Building during a protest in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 1982, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 24
The Soyuz MS-08 capsule carrying the crew of Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S., and Oleg Artemyev of Russia, descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

The Soyuz MS-08 capsule carrying the crew of Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S., and Oleg Artemyev of Russia, descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. Maxim...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 capsule carrying the crew of Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S., and Oleg Artemyev of Russia, descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Madeline, a three-year old from Honduras, is held by her mother after she and other families from Central America await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Madeline, a three-year old from Honduras, is held by her mother after she and other families from Central America await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Madeline, a three-year old from Honduras, is held by her mother after she and other families from Central America await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 24
A resident affected by the earthquake and tsunami cries during Friday prayers in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A resident affected by the earthquake and tsunami cries during Friday prayers in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
A resident affected by the earthquake and tsunami cries during Friday prayers in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 24
A woman holds her dogs as a priest blesses them outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman holds her dogs as a priest blesses them outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A woman holds her dogs as a priest blesses them outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 24
Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 1982, near Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 1982, near Times Square in New York....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 1982, near Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
8 / 24
Member of the Danish Parliament, Rasmus Vestergaard of the party Red-Green Alliance, knits as he listens to the opening debate in the Folketing, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Member of the Danish Parliament, Rasmus Vestergaard of the party Red-Green Alliance, knits as he listens to the opening debate in the Folketing, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Member of the Danish Parliament, Rasmus Vestergaard of the party Red-Green Alliance, knits as he listens to the opening debate in the Folketing, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
Flames rise from confiscated pieces of ivory as they are burned along with illegal wildlife parts by Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe

Flames rise from confiscated pieces of ivory as they are burned along with illegal wildlife parts by Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Flames rise from confiscated pieces of ivory as they are burned along with illegal wildlife parts by Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
Close
10 / 24
A policewoman gestures at a boy holding a plastic toy gun at a citizens' square on the outskirts of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A policewoman gestures at a boy holding a plastic toy gun at a citizens' square on the outskirts of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A policewoman gestures at a boy holding a plastic toy gun at a citizens' square on the outskirts of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 24
A local resident stands next to damage cars days after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A local resident stands next to damage cars days after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A local resident stands next to damage cars days after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 24
A museum employee looks at Gunther von Hagens "The Tennis Player" at the Body Worlds museum exhibition at the London Pavillion in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A museum employee looks at Gunther von Hagens "The Tennis Player" at the Body Worlds museum exhibition at the London Pavillion in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A museum employee looks at Gunther von Hagens "The Tennis Player" at the Body Worlds museum exhibition at the London Pavillion in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
13 / 24
The female infant of Western lowland gorilla Kumbuka is seen in Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Jacksonville, Florida. JACKSONVILLE ZOO AND GARDENS/via REUTERS

The female infant of Western lowland gorilla Kumbuka is seen in Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Jacksonville, Florida. JACKSONVILLE ZOO AND GARDENS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
The female infant of Western lowland gorilla Kumbuka is seen in Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Jacksonville, Florida. JACKSONVILLE ZOO AND GARDENS/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
A child holds a book as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child holds a book as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A child holds a book as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 24
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda and SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son bow to each other at their joint news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda and SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son bow to each other at their joint news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda and SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son bow to each other at their joint news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 24
Bosnian Serb Sofija Vidovic, an internally displaced person from Zenica, sits in her room at a reception center where IDPs live, in Kladari Donji, near Modrica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "I can't drink it (coffee) without sugar, it's bitter. I have enough bitter life, at least coffee does not have to be. This place is terrible for life. We do not even have toilets. I wish I had a nice place to live in to invite guests," Vidovic said. "I stopped believing in promises that they will move us to new homes. For years, they've been telling us that." REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bosnian Serb Sofija Vidovic, an internally displaced person from Zenica, sits in her room at a reception center where IDPs live, in Kladari Donji, near Modrica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "I can't drink it (coffee) without sugar, it's bitter. I have...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Bosnian Serb Sofija Vidovic, an internally displaced person from Zenica, sits in her room at a reception center where IDPs live, in Kladari Donji, near Modrica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "I can't drink it (coffee) without sugar, it's bitter. I have enough bitter life, at least coffee does not have to be. This place is terrible for life. We do not even have toilets. I wish I had a nice place to live in to invite guests," Vidovic said. "I stopped believing in promises that they will move us to new homes. For years, they've been telling us that." REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
17 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she delivers remarks following her meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she delivers remarks following her meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she delivers remarks following her meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 24
A sofa is seen among the ruins of a house after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A sofa is seen among the ruins of a house after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A sofa is seen among the ruins of a house after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 24
A girl from the Rohingya community stands outside her family's shack in a camp in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl from the Rohingya community stands outside her family's shack in a camp in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A girl from the Rohingya community stands outside her family's shack in a camp in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 24
Zoo staff gather as a female elephant named Noor Jahan eats cake on the occassion of her 14th birthday celebration at the Zoological Garden in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Zoo staff gather as a female elephant named Noor Jahan eats cake on the occassion of her 14th birthday celebration at the Zoological Garden in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Zoo staff gather as a female elephant named Noor Jahan eats cake on the occassion of her 14th birthday celebration at the Zoological Garden in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
21 / 24
Sailors fold the Japanese naval ensign after a flag lowering ceremony on the deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga anchored near Jakarta Port ahead of its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sailors fold the Japanese naval ensign after a flag lowering ceremony on the deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga anchored near Jakarta Port ahead of its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
Sailors fold the Japanese naval ensign after a flag lowering ceremony on the deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga anchored near Jakarta Port ahead of its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
22 / 24
Protesters demonstrate against Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Protesters demonstrate against Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Protesters demonstrate against Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
23 / 24
A resident walks at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A resident walks at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A resident walks at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 04 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 03 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 02 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators across the U.S. protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.

Paris Auto Show

Paris Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.

Melania in Africa

Melania in Africa

Melania Trump makes her first extended international trip alone to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on a continent her husband has referred to derisively.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

Displaced Cameroonians left without a vote

Displaced Cameroonians left without a vote

Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions find themselves without a home and with nowhere to vote in Sunday's presidential election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast