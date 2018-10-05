Bosnian Serb Sofija Vidovic, an internally displaced person from Zenica, sits in her room at a reception center where IDPs live, in Kladari Donji, near Modrica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "I can't drink it (coffee) without sugar, it's bitter. I have enough bitter life, at least coffee does not have to be. This place is terrible for life. We do not even have toilets. I wish I had a nice place to live in to invite guests," Vidovic said. "I stopped believing in promises that they will move us to new homes. For years, they've been telling us that." REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

