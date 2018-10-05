Editors Choice Pictures
A police officer stands next to the remains of a mosque destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Activists rally inside the Senate Hart Office Building during a protest in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in...more
The Soyuz MS-08 capsule carrying the crew of Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S., and Oleg Artemyev of Russia, descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. Maxim...more
Madeline, a three-year old from Honduras, is held by her mother after she and other families from Central America await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A resident affected by the earthquake and tsunami cries during Friday prayers in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman holds her dogs as a priest blesses them outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint...more
Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 1982, near Times Square in New York....more
Member of the Danish Parliament, Rasmus Vestergaard of the party Red-Green Alliance, knits as he listens to the opening debate in the Folketing, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Flames rise from confiscated pieces of ivory as they are burned along with illegal wildlife parts by Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
A policewoman gestures at a boy holding a plastic toy gun at a citizens' square on the outskirts of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local resident stands next to damage cars days after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A museum employee looks at Gunther von Hagens "The Tennis Player" at the Body Worlds museum exhibition at the London Pavillion in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The female infant of Western lowland gorilla Kumbuka is seen in Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Jacksonville, Florida. JACKSONVILLE ZOO AND GARDENS/via REUTERS
A child holds a book as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda and SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son bow to each other at their joint news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bosnian Serb Sofija Vidovic, an internally displaced person from Zenica, sits in her room at a reception center where IDPs live, in Kladari Donji, near Modrica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "I can't drink it (coffee) without sugar, it's bitter. I have...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she delivers remarks following her meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A sofa is seen among the ruins of a house after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A girl from the Rohingya community stands outside her family's shack in a camp in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zoo staff gather as a female elephant named Noor Jahan eats cake on the occassion of her 14th birthday celebration at the Zoological Garden in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Sailors fold the Japanese naval ensign after a flag lowering ceremony on the deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga anchored near Jakarta Port ahead of its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters demonstrate against Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
A resident walks at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
