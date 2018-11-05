Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 5, 2018 | 7:45am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk as they carry a Honduras flag and a cross in Pijijiapan, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk as they carry a Honduras flag and a cross in Pijijiapan, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk as they carry a Honduras flag and a cross in Pijijiapan, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 24
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
2 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel react during his visit to Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel react during his visit to Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel react during his visit to Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Camila Cabello poses with her awards during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Camila Cabello poses with her awards during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Camila Cabello poses with her awards during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
4 / 24
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up barbed wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up barbed wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up barbed wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
Close
5 / 24
Rescue team members stand during lifting-up an turbine engine of Lion Air flight JT610 at the north coats of Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jaya Kusuma via REUTERS

Rescue team members stand during lifting-up an turbine engine of Lion Air flight JT610 at the north coats of Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jaya Kusuma via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Rescue team members stand during lifting-up an turbine engine of Lion Air flight JT610 at the north coats of Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jaya Kusuma via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 24
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 24
Participants cast their shadows on a banner during a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxum Shemetov

Participants cast their shadows on a banner during a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxum...more

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Participants cast their shadows on a banner during a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxum Shemetov
Close
9 / 24
Supporters of U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), candidate for U.S. Senate attend a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), candidate for U.S. Senate attend a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Supporters of U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), candidate for U.S. Senate attend a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 24
A woman in costume attends the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman in costume attends the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A woman in costume attends the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 24
Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 24
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States walk by the road that links Ciudad Hidalgo with Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States walk by the road that links Ciudad Hidalgo with Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States walk by the road that links Ciudad Hidalgo with Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 24
'Wang Yeh's Boat', a 13-meter finely crafted ancient warship made of paper and wood sets on fire to ward off evil, disease and bad luck during Wang Yeh Boat Burning Festival, in Pingtung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

'Wang Yeh's Boat', a 13-meter finely crafted ancient warship made of paper and wood sets on fire to ward off evil, disease and bad luck during Wang Yeh Boat Burning Festival, in Pingtung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
'Wang Yeh's Boat', a 13-meter finely crafted ancient warship made of paper and wood sets on fire to ward off evil, disease and bad luck during Wang Yeh Boat Burning Festival, in Pingtung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 24
Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
15 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 24
Men pray at the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Men pray at the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
Men pray at the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 24
Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge during the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge during the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge during the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 24
A woman holds a giant picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a "Women For Cruz" campaign event ahead of the 2018 midterm elections in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman holds a giant picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a "Women For Cruz" campaign event ahead of the 2018 midterm elections in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
A woman holds a giant picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a "Women For Cruz" campaign event ahead of the 2018 midterm elections in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 24
Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 24
Men gather around an ambulance as they attend a funeral of Muslim cleric Sami ul-Haq in Akora Khattak in Nowshera, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Men gather around an ambulance as they attend a funeral of Muslim cleric Sami ul-Haq in Akora Khattak in Nowshera, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
Men gather around an ambulance as they attend a funeral of Muslim cleric Sami ul-Haq in Akora Khattak in Nowshera, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
21 / 24
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. poses for a photograph with his opponent Tenshin Nasukawa during a news conference to announce he is joining Japanese Mixed Martial Arts promotional company Rizin Fighting Federation, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. poses for a photograph with his opponent Tenshin Nasukawa during a news conference to announce he is joining Japanese Mixed Martial Arts promotional company Rizin Fighting Federation, in Tokyo, Japan....more

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. poses for a photograph with his opponent Tenshin Nasukawa during a news conference to announce he is joining Japanese Mixed Martial Arts promotional company Rizin Fighting Federation, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 24
A giant ball decorated with images of the moon's surface, an installation for the Festival of Lights, is seen in the water of Obvodny channel in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A giant ball decorated with images of the moon's surface, an installation for the Festival of Lights, is seen in the water of Obvodny channel in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
A giant ball decorated with images of the moon's surface, an installation for the Festival of Lights, is seen in the water of Obvodny channel in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
23 / 24
Migrants walk past Mexican police officers after crossing the Suchiate river, a natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Migrants walk past Mexican police officers after crossing the Suchiate river, a natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Migrants walk past Mexican police officers after crossing the Suchiate river, a natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.

Nov 02 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 02 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 01 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

New York City Marathon

New York City Marathon

Highlights from the New York City Marathon.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos of the week.

Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Children of the caravan

Children of the caravan

An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.

Faces of the caravan

Faces of the caravan

Portraits of Central American migrants as they journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast