Editors Choice Pictures
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk as they carry a Honduras flag and a cross in Pijijiapan, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel react during his visit to Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
Camila Cabello poses with her awards during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up barbed wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
Rescue team members stand during lifting-up an turbine engine of Lion Air flight JT610 at the north coats of Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jaya Kusuma via REUTERS
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Participants cast their shadows on a banner during a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxum...more
Supporters of U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), candidate for U.S. Senate attend a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman in costume attends the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States walk by the road that links Ciudad Hidalgo with Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
'Wang Yeh's Boat', a 13-meter finely crafted ancient warship made of paper and wood sets on fire to ward off evil, disease and bad luck during Wang Yeh Boat Burning Festival, in Pingtung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men pray at the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge during the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman holds a giant picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a "Women For Cruz" campaign event ahead of the 2018 midterm elections in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Men gather around an ambulance as they attend a funeral of Muslim cleric Sami ul-Haq in Akora Khattak in Nowshera, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. poses for a photograph with his opponent Tenshin Nasukawa during a news conference to announce he is joining Japanese Mixed Martial Arts promotional company Rizin Fighting Federation, in Tokyo, Japan....more
A giant ball decorated with images of the moon's surface, an installation for the Festival of Lights, is seen in the water of Obvodny channel in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Migrants walk past Mexican police officers after crossing the Suchiate river, a natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: October
Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.
MORE IN PICTURES
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photos of the week.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Children of the caravan
An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.
Faces of the caravan
Portraits of Central American migrants as they journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.