A J-10B fighter jet of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Nancy Alejandra, an eleven-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sleeps on the roadside as she waits to board a bus to Mexico City from Cordoba, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah...more
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities, in Lewes, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for a campaign rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A puppy with Sindoor vermillion powder on its forehead and a garland is pictured after a boy offered prayers during the dog festival as part of Tihar, celebrations also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman arrives at P.S. 140 as voting opens for the midterm election in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ballet dancers chat before performing on a street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sissy Karr, 55, poses for a portrait amid damage from Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
U.S. Army soldiers install a barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
Families and colleagues of passengers and crew of Lion Air flight JT610 throw flowers and petals from the deck of Indonesia Navy ship KRI Banjarmasin as they visit the site of the crash to pay their tribute, at the north coast of Karawang, Indonesia....more
Floating dead fish are seen near fish farms at the Euphrates River in Mussayab district, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
People shelter under umbrellas as they walk in St Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poses with a campaign worker during a whistle stop in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
History enthusiasts, dressed with vintage army uniforms as Poilu (French soldier in World War I), leave after a ceremony at the Memorial to the Battle of Morhange, Eastern France, as part of a World War One commemoration tour by French President...more
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sit in the back of a truck as they hitchhike a ride to Mexico City from Cordoba, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Visitors take photographs of the 'replica separation barrier' created by British street artist Banksy as it stands on display at the Palestine tourist stand at the World Trade Fair at the Excel centre in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A woman, whose husband was on Lion Air flight JT610, cries as she holds their son after a news conference about the recovery process at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A man walks near a toilet sign at the Reinvented Toilet Expo showcasing sewerless sanitation technology in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Victoria's Secret Angel, Elsa Hosk, poses next to the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York. The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a...more
An Afghan municipality worker waters a tree in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Republican Rep. Steve King talks to voters at the Second Street Emporium restaurant in Webster City, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A demonstrator holding a Palestinian flag uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, at the beachfront border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage at a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. mid-term elections at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
