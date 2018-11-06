Edition:
A J-10B fighter jet of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Nancy Alejandra, an eleven-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sleeps on the roadside as she waits to board a bus to Mexico City from Cordoba, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities, in Lewes, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Supporters wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for a campaign rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A puppy with Sindoor vermillion powder on its forehead and a garland is pictured after a boy offered prayers during the dog festival as part of Tihar, celebrations also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A woman arrives at P.S. 140 as voting opens for the midterm election in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Ballet dancers chat before performing on a street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Sissy Karr, 55, poses for a portrait amid damage from Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers install a barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Families and colleagues of passengers and crew of Lion Air flight JT610 throw flowers and petals from the deck of Indonesia Navy ship KRI Banjarmasin as they visit the site of the crash to pay their tribute, at the north coast of Karawang, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Floating dead fish are seen near fish farms at the Euphrates River in Mussayab district, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
People shelter under umbrellas as they walk in St Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poses with a campaign worker during a whistle stop in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
History enthusiasts, dressed with vintage army uniforms as Poilu (French soldier in World War I), leave after a ceremony at the Memorial to the Battle of Morhange, Eastern France, as part of a World War One commemoration tour by French President Emmanuel Macron. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sit in the back of a truck as they hitchhike a ride to Mexico City from Cordoba, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Visitors take photographs of the 'replica separation barrier' created by British street artist Banksy as it stands on display at the Palestine tourist stand at the World Trade Fair at the Excel centre in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A woman, whose husband was on Lion Air flight JT610, cries as she holds their son after a news conference about the recovery process at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A man walks near a toilet sign at the Reinvented Toilet Expo showcasing sewerless sanitation technology in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Victoria's Secret Angel, Elsa Hosk, poses next to the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York. The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a sterling silver Dream Angels bra silhouette. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
An Afghan municipality worker waters a tree in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican Rep. Steve King talks to voters at the Second Street Emporium restaurant in Webster City, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A demonstrator holding a Palestinian flag uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, at the beachfront border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage at a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. mid-term elections at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
