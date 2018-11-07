Editors Choice Pictures
A rainbow forms over the U.S. Capitol as evening sets on midterm Election Day in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband s mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Menendez reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Supporters for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis celebrate during his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J-10 fighter jets of Bayi aerobatic team of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum react as they listen to him concede the race to U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis at Gillum's midterm night rally in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Indian businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vote sign points people to a local poling location during midterm elections in Newport Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic Texas U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke is accompanied by his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm night party in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An artisan places an artificial sickle on an idol of Hindu goddess Kali inside a pandal, or a temporary platform, on the occasion of Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Army soldiers install a razor wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
Jakeline Guzman, a migrant from Honduras who is part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, bathes wearing a t-shirt with the U.S. flag in a river in Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends the election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
A sign directs voters to a new polling location where Hurricane Michael destroyed many schools and other buildings used as polling stations in the area in Parker, during the midterm elections in Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom hugs his wife Jennifer as he celebrates being elected governor of the state during an election night party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lawrence Malloy, a supporter of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, shows off socks adorned with an image of Abrams outside the site of a midterm election night party in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez glances up as she fills out her ballot to vote in the midterm elections in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland, who is trying to become the first Native American woman in the U.S. House of Representatives, hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration on midterm elections night in Albuquerque, New Mexico....more
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters during a midterm election night party in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An electric delivery vehicle of Deppon Logistics drives past a banner with a government slogan in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Voters cast their midterm election ballots at the Santa Ana Methodist Church in Santa Ana, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, along with wife Casey, speaks at his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sleeps in a children's play area in a makeshift camp in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Brandi Johnson fills out her voter certificate before voting in the midterm elections in Winterville, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, after traveling to campaign rallies around the country, in Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
