A rainbow forms over the U.S. Capitol as evening sets on midterm Election Day in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband s mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Menendez reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Supporters for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis celebrate during his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
J-10 fighter jets of Bayi aerobatic team of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Supporters of Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum react as they listen to him concede the race to U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis at Gillum's midterm night rally in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Indian businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A vote sign points people to a local poling location during midterm elections in Newport Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Texas U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke is accompanied by his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm night party in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
An artisan places an artificial sickle on an idol of Hindu goddess Kali inside a pandal, or a temporary platform, on the occasion of Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers install a razor wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Jakeline Guzman, a migrant from Honduras who is part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, bathes wearing a t-shirt with the U.S. flag in a river in Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends the election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A sign directs voters to a new polling location where Hurricane Michael destroyed many schools and other buildings used as polling stations in the area in Parker, during the midterm elections in Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom hugs his wife Jennifer as he celebrates being elected governor of the state during an election night party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Lawrence Malloy, a supporter of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, shows off socks adorned with an image of Abrams outside the site of a midterm election night party in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez glances up as she fills out her ballot to vote in the midterm elections in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
U.S. Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland, who is trying to become the first Native American woman in the U.S. House of Representatives, hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration on midterm elections night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters during a midterm election night party in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
An electric delivery vehicle of Deppon Logistics drives past a banner with a government slogan in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Voters cast their midterm election ballots at the Santa Ana Methodist Church in Santa Ana, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, along with wife Casey, speaks at his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sleeps in a children's play area in a makeshift camp in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Brandi Johnson fills out her voter certificate before voting in the midterm elections in Winterville, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, after traveling to campaign rallies around the country, in Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
