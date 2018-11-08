Editors Choice Pictures
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
A White House staff member steps in to try to take the microphone away from CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Trump during a news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, looks out to the city through a wall from inside a makeshift camp in Mexico City. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Frogs representing eating at an electorate diner are pictured at the Frog Museum, a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th-century and made by Francois Perrier, in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis...more
J-10 fighter jets of Bayi aerobatic team of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
First responders are seen outside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Thomas Gorden/via REUTERS
A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People visit the so-called Giant's House at a shopping and entertainment mall in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Indian businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States rest after walking along the road that links Huixtla with Mapastepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Messages written on Post-it notes are displayed in the Union Sq subway station in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A general view shows houses decorated with lanterns and lights during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
French forensic pathologist Bruno Fremont works on the identification of the remains of an unknow soldier, killed during World War One, found during road construction work near the battlefield of Douaumont during an interview with Reuters at Verdun...more
French rescue workers and emergency services work near the rubble of two dilapidated buildings that collapsed this week in the city of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
British artist Rob Heard stands for a portrait amongst some of the 72,396 shrouded figures that form part of the Shroud of the Somme installation, in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
French Republican Guards stand on the road as they await the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) who will attend a ceremony at a granite monument, the Pierre d'Haudroy, at La Flamengrie, in the Aisne, France as part of a World...more
Residents queue to fill their containers from a water tank as free distribution of water takes place days after water supply was cut due to delays in maintenance tasks in a segment of the Cutzamala System in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An official holds a curtain to open it for the honour guard before a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the Israeli Ethiopian community are seen through a glass panel as others are reflected (bottom) in the panel during a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A ship sails towards Colombo main harbor as the rainy clouds gathered above the sunset are seen from Galle Dutch Fort in Galle, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An octopus is seen in a display tank at the aquarium in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rescue workers cover the crash site after a lorry and several vehicles collided at a busy turnpike on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man with his face covered walks in front of the India Gate amidst smog in the early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
An electric delivery vehicle of Deppon Logistics drives past a banner with a government slogan in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boy lights a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
CSKA Moscow's Georgi Shchennikov during their match against AS Roma after fans set off flares in the stands. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: October
Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.
MORE IN PICTURES
Midterm election winners and losers
Candidates react to their midterm election results.
Midterm winners make history
The midterm elections prompted a surge of candidates from minority groups that have not had electoral success in the past. Several are now the first of their background elected to office.
America votes
Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Everyday frogs
The Frog Museum in Switzerland showcases a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th century.
Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade
Participants take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of a 1941 parade, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two.
Air show over China
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.