A burnt out vehicle is surrounded by police tape on Bourke Street in central Melbourne, Australia. A Somali-born man set fire to a pickup truck laden with gas cylinders in the center of Melbourne on Friday and stabbed three people, killing one, before he was shot by police in a rampage they called an act of terrorism. AAP/James Ross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Model Adriana Lima walks with other models during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Workers stand during a Remembrance Service at the Lloyd's building in the City of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A migrant woman, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, sits in a bus after disembarking from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People take part in the 'No One is Above the Law' protest in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A group of U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Attendants for the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) are seen reflected in the water during a group photo session outside the venue, in Wuzhen town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
The body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a bar, is transferred to a hearse for a procession from the Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Sunlight reflects from windows of an apartment building on a foggy autumn day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Correctional Services Department officers are seen through a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution for detainees and judgement respited prisoners, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
The Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad takes on water after a collision with the tanker Sola TS in Oygarden, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Marit Hommedal via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Kendall Jenner is prepared backstage during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A portrait of French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is seen during a ceremony to commemorate the centenary of his death at Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A Christie's staff holds a 18.96 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond during a preview in Geneva. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Engraved names of British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in World War One are seen at the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, ahead of Last Post ceremony marking the centenary of the end of World War One, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A veteran visits the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A general view shows houses decorated with lanterns and lights during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Actor Ezra Miller poses as he arrives for a photocall for the world premiere of the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Police guard the site of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A woman sits by a skull at the General Cemetery during the Day of Skulls celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A general view of the match between Chelsea and BATE Borisov in Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
