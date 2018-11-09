Editors Choice Pictures
A burnt out vehicle is surrounded by police tape on Bourke Street in central Melbourne, Australia. A Somali-born man set fire to a pickup truck laden with gas cylinders in the center of Melbourne on Friday and stabbed three people, killing one,...more
Model Adriana Lima walks with other models during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers stand during a Remembrance Service at the Lloyd's building in the City of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A migrant woman, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, sits in a bus after disembarking from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People take part in the 'No One is Above the Law' protest in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A group of U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Attendants for the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) are seen reflected in the water during a group photo session outside the venue, in Wuzhen town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a bar, is transferred to a hearse for a procession from the Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Sunlight reflects from windows of an apartment building on a foggy autumn day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Correctional Services Department officers are seen through a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution for detainees and judgement respited prisoners, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad takes on water after a collision with the tanker Sola TS in Oygarden, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Marit Hommedal via REUTERS
Kendall Jenner is prepared backstage during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A portrait of French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is seen during a ceremony to commemorate the centenary of his death at Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Christie's staff holds a 18.96 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond during a preview in Geneva. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Engraved names of British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in World War One are seen at the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, ahead of Last Post ceremony marking the centenary of the end of World War One, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A veteran visits the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view shows houses decorated with lanterns and lights during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Actor Ezra Miller poses as he arrives for a photocall for the world premiere of the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Police guard the site of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A woman sits by a skull at the General Cemetery during the Day of Skulls celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A general view of the match between Chelsea and BATE Borisov in Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
