French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel look at a guest book inside a replica of the wagon where the Armistice was signed in 1918, in the Clairiere of Rethondes, during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100...more

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel look at a guest book inside a replica of the wagon where the Armistice was signed in 1918, in the Clairiere of Rethondes, during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Compiegne, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Close