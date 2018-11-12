Editors Choice Pictures
An aircraft drops flame retardant as firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu, California. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A remembrance cross is planted in the sand as volunteers draw depictions of those killed in World War One, part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Murlough Beach in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A home is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace before the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe the third day of Rakher Upabashin in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A civil defense member looks for missing persons after rain storms unleashed flash floods, in Madaba city, near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron accompany U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end...more
A woman reacts as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, California. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jonathan Rodriguez, a seven-year-old migrant boy, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, waits to hitchhike after resting in a makeshift camp in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Cristian Israel, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, waits to hitchhike after resting in a makeshift camp in Matias Romero Avendano, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mossos d'Esquadra police officers and protesters from Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDR) clash during a demonstration against Jusapol Foundation rally in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A vineyard burns overnight during a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel look at a guest book inside a replica of the wagon where the Armistice was signed in 1918, in the Clairiere of Rethondes, during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100...more
A Somali walks past the wreckages of vehicles destroyed during a suicide bomb attack near the Sahafi hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer works at a computer during a tour of the Hidalgo International Bridge and the CBP administrative building in Hidalgo, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Runners race past a hill burned in Greece's deadliest wildfire in July, during the 36th Athens Classic Marathon, in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A veteran soldier waits on Horseguards parade before attending a National Service of Remembrance at The Centoph in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, hitchhike a ride along the highway as they make their way to Queretaro from Mexico City. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather to look at an Armistice day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918 during World War One, created as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern...more
