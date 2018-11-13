Editors Choice Pictures
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire is seen in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man walks in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, travel on top of a truck as they make their way to Irapuato from Queretaro, Mexico. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Former first lady Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A worker cleans a ballot counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A man looks on as a JD.com driverless delivery robot crosses the road a day after the Singles Day shopping festival, in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with team members after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Swapnil Soni, a jeweller, feeds chapati (Indian bread) to langurs in a park on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. Soni claims he feeds around 1700 chapatis every week to over 500 langurs whom he calls his family, for the last nine years. REUTERS/Amit...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends an event marking 100 years of women's voting rights in Germany, in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A rescuer touches the head of a 3-year-old migrant as he waits with his father and other migrants intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, to disembark from a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon...more
A boy stands at the area of a former village, lost due to seawater intrusion, in Kharo Chan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab reaches for the door of his car during heavy rain in Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, rest at a provisional shelter in Irapuato, Mexico. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A fish hangs on a wire at the seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The roof of the Sydney Opera house can be seen in front of tourists as they climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, looks up while holding a news conference at the USCCB general assembly in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A relative of Palestinian Khaled Qwaider, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts during his funeral, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A view of land for sale in the aftermath of the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Southern California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Children skate with a person dressed in a Snoopy costume on the rink at Somerset House during a photocall to announce it's opening, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
French teachers hold a banner which reads Priority to education as they attend a demonstration against the French government's reform plan in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama is seen spray painted on an overloaded Nairobi Commuter Rail Service (NCRS) commuter train, as passengers travel from the Mutindwa station, during a strike by the Federation of Public Transport...more
Our top photos from the past week.
Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.
A machine recount began over the weekend in the race between outgoing Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, with another recount underway for the Florida gubernatorial race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.
People create sand portraits of those who died in World War One, as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations.
Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.
Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, has died at the age of 95.
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the United States, rally in Little Rock.
Americans honor their military veterans.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.