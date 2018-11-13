Edition:
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire is seen in Thousand Oaks, California. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man walks in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, travel on top of a truck as they make their way to Irapuato from Queretaro, Mexico. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Former first lady Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A worker cleans a ballot counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A man looks on as a JD.com driverless delivery robot crosses the road a day after the Singles Day shopping festival, in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with team members after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Swapnil Soni, a jeweller, feeds chapati (Indian bread) to langurs in a park on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. Soni claims he feeds around 1700 chapatis every week to over 500 langurs whom he calls his family, for the last nine years. REUTERS/Amit Dave

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends an event marking 100 years of women's voting rights in Germany, in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A rescuer touches the head of a 3-year-old migrant as he waits with his father and other migrants intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, to disembark from a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A boy stands at the area of a former village, lost due to seawater intrusion, in Kharo Chan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab reaches for the door of his car during heavy rain in Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, rest at a provisional shelter in Irapuato, Mexico. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A fish hangs on a wire at the seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The roof of the Sydney Opera house can be seen in front of tourists as they climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, looks up while holding a news conference at the USCCB general assembly in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A relative of Palestinian Khaled Qwaider, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts during his funeral, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A view of land for sale in the aftermath of the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Southern California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Children skate with a person dressed in a Snoopy costume on the rink at Somerset House during a photocall to announce it's opening, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

French teachers hold a banner which reads Priority to education as they attend a demonstration against the French government's reform plan in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama is seen spray painted on an overloaded Nairobi Commuter Rail Service (NCRS) commuter train, as passengers travel from the Mutindwa station, during a strike by the Federation of Public Transport operators in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

