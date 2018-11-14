Edition:
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A migrant child, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sits inside a bus in Guadalajara, Mexico. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Trees covered with hoarfrost and snow are seen on a bank of the Yenisei River as the air temperature drops to about minus 19 degrees of Celsius in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Residents of southern Israel protest against their government's decision to hold fire in Gaza in response to a similar decision by Palestinian militants, in Sderot, Israel REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Newly elected Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), meets with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Jacky Rosen in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A seller of dolls is seen behind a stand, during the SICAB International Pre Horse Fair in Seville, which is dedicated to full and exclusively to the purebred Spanish horse in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
NASA's Operational Land Imager satellite image shows the Camp Fire burning at around 10:45 a.m. local time near Paradise, California. Courtesy NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
People line up outside a supermarket next to motorists queuing for gas near a gas station of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen covered in fog, before Pope Francis' weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
An anti-Brexit demonstrator hold placards opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Behind a 'Virginia is for Amazon Lovers' sign, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks at a news conference after the announcement that Crystal City has been selected as home to Amazon's new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
White House Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel (R) appears with U.S. President Donald Trump at a Diwali ceremony as the office of first lady Melania Trump announced a request from the first lady that Ricardel be fired at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A purebred Spanish horse is mounted by a rider during the SICAB International Pre Horse Fair which is dedicated to full and exclusively to the purebred Spanish horse in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Palestinians gather near the remains of a building that was completely destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Forensic investigators search a community swimming pool for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Noel Randewich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A Hindu woman takes a dip in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna before worshipping the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A U.S. Marine helps to make a concertina wire barricade at the U.S. Mexico border in preparation for the arrival of a caravan of migrants at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Taiwanese Chen San-yuan, 70, known as Pokemon grandpa, rides his bicycle as he plays the mobile game Pokemon Go by Nintendo, near his home with 15 mobile phones, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Jenny LeFlore smiles after getting signed copies of former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming outside the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
People are seen standing on the newly inaugurated Signature Bridge over Yamuna river in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Cal Fire firefighters comb through a house destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A stuffed lion is seen ahead of an auction at Artcurial auction house in Paris, France. REUTES/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
