Editors Choice Pictures
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Democratic Representatives-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (L), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (C) of Florida and Abby Finkenauer (R) of Iowa pose together during a class picture with incoming newly-elected members of the U.S. House of...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists vandalize a police vehicle during clashes in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer
Border Patrol Agent Jacob Stukenberg looks at Guatemalan migrant Misael Paiz, 25, who died in the Sonoran Desert after traveling over 2,000 miles to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Pima County, Arizona....more
Karen Atkinson, of Marin, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, Echo, in a van destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Hindu devotees prepare to worship the Sun god on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Keith Urban performs at the CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hold a bilateral meeting in Singapore. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Palestinians burn a poster depicting Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman as they celebrate after Lieberman announced his resignation, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A paramilitary police officer stands guard next to a screen showing President Xi Jinping in a room dedicated to the armed forces at an exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the National Museum of China in...more
Republican Representative-elect Dan Crenshaw talks with reporters as he arrives for a class photo with incoming newly-elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A car destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood at the CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta arrives with Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist (L) and CNN's chief counsel David Vigilante (R) for a hearing on CNN's lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking the reinstatement of Acosta's White House...more
A Palestinian gestures as he holds sweets during a rally celebrating the resignation of Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Oprah Winfrey talks with former first lady Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell poses with newly elected Senators, from left, Mike Braun of Indiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Gov. Rick Scott of Florida and Rep. Kevin Cramer of North...more
A children's toy destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen covered in fog, before Pope Francis' weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Malnourished Ghazi Ahmad, 10, sits on a bed at a hospital in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Carrie Underwood arrives at the CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
The Royal Aero Sports Club of Jordan plane known as a gyrocopter flies to provide tourists and visitors with a bird's eye view of the Dead Sea, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
Paradise lost
Scenes from the smoldering northern California town of Paradise, home to 27,000 people, which was almost completely consumed by flames just hours after wildfires erupted.
CMA Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
U.S. forces on Mexico border
The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.
Dr. Bee Sting
After reading about the benefits of bees in the Koran, Omar Abulhassan decided five years ago to raise the insects and use the venom in alternative therapy, believing the stings can relieve pain and cure illnesses such as rheumatism.
Newest members of Congress go to Washington
Newly elected representatives visit Capitol Hill after their midterm election wins.
Michelle Obama begins book tour
Former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" is hitting shelves this week.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.