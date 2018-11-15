Edition:
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Democratic Representatives-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (L), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (C) of Florida and Abby Finkenauer (R) of Iowa pose together during a class picture with incoming newly-elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists vandalize a police vehicle during clashes in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Jacob Stukenberg looks at Guatemalan migrant Misael Paiz, 25, who died in the Sonoran Desert after traveling over 2,000 miles to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Pima County, Arizona. Border Patrol Agents searched for Paiz after his uncle called 911 but were unable to find him before he died. Picture taken September 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Karen Atkinson, of Marin, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, Echo, in a van destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Hindu devotees prepare to worship the Sun god on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Keith Urban performs at the CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hold a bilateral meeting in Singapore. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Palestinians burn a poster depicting Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman as they celebrate after Lieberman announced his resignation, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A paramilitary police officer stands guard next to a screen showing President Xi Jinping in a room dedicated to the armed forces at an exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the National Museum of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Republican Representative-elect Dan Crenshaw talks with reporters as he arrives for a class photo with incoming newly-elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A car destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood at the CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta arrives with Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist (L) and CNN's chief counsel David Vigilante (R) for a hearing on CNN's lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking the reinstatement of Acosta's White House press credentials outside U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A Palestinian gestures as he holds sweets during a rally celebrating the resignation of Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Oprah Winfrey talks with former first lady Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell poses with newly elected Senators, from left, Mike Braun of Indiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Gov. Rick Scott of Florida and Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A children's toy destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen covered in fog, before Pope Francis' weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Malnourished Ghazi Ahmad, 10, sits on a bed at a hospital in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Carrie Underwood arrives at the CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
The Royal Aero Sports Club of Jordan plane known as a gyrocopter flies to provide tourists and visitors with a bird's eye view of the Dead Sea, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
