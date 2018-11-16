Editors Choice Pictures
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches carrying a Qatari communications satellite, which will provide connectivity to Qatar and neighbouring parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, from historic Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in...more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters
A woman walks her dog in a snowstorm in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., walks along the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
REAL-f Co. President Osamu Kitagawa holds a super-realistic face mask at his factory in Otsu, western Japan. REUTERS/Kwiyeon Ha
Karen Atkinson, of Marin, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, Echo, in a van destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A worker waits for visitors outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Iraqi women wrestle during practice at the sports club, as part of the country's first women's wrestling squad in Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Ohio Governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich kisses the forehead of 8-month-old Cora during a meeting with supporters in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A Nicaraguan citizen protests against President Daniel Ortega during the XXVI Ibero-American Summit in Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Moroccan King Mohammed VI waves to French President Emmanuel Macron after the inauguration of a high-speed line at Rabat train station, in Rabat, Morocco. Christophe Archambault/Pool via Reuters
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, near the town of Rockhampton, in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A traditional dancer from the Southern Highlands of Papua New Guinea waits for Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrive ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray
An artistic impression of a sunset from Barnard's star on a newly detected planet dubbed Super Earth. European Southern Observatory/M. Kornmesser/via REUTERS
Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man takes pictures from a staircase at the compound of the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland, a hotel built on the site of a former quarry, before its opening to the public, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chen Hong-zhi, 26, who suffers from short-term memory loss, tries to recall what he did last week at his home, in Hsinchu, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga sail in formation with 16 other ships from the U.S. Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force as aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and...more
Former Khmer Rouge leader ''Brother Number Two'' Nuon Chea sits inside the courtroom of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) as he waits for a verdict, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Extraordinary Chambers in the...more
A customer takes a picture as robotic arms collect pre-packaged dishes from a cold storage, done according to the diners' orders, at Haidilao's new artificial intelligence hotpot restaurant in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A stranded boat which was used by Rohingya Muslims is seen at the Thande village beach outside Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
Visitors walk along illuminated objects during the Christmas Garden event at a botanic garden in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
