Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2018 | 7:33am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
1 / 24
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
2 / 24
Race personnel and pit crew are seen at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix, in Macau, China. Mai Shangmin/CNS via REUTERS

Race personnel and pit crew are seen at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix, in Macau, China. Mai Shangmin/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Race personnel and pit crew are seen at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix, in Macau, China. Mai Shangmin/CNS via REUTERS
3 / 24
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
4 / 24
Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
5 / 24
Athens' Polytechnic school students carry a blood-stained Greek flag during a rally marking the 45th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Athens' Polytechnic school students carry a blood-stained Greek flag during a rally marking the 45th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Athens' Polytechnic school students carry a blood-stained Greek flag during a rally marking the 45th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
6 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), Brock Long (R), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), Brock Long (R), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), Brock Long (R), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah Millis
7 / 24
A car drives through a blockade as protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, block a road in Donges, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A car drives through a blockade as protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, block a road in Donges, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
A car drives through a blockade as protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, block a road in Donges, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
8 / 24
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA
9 / 24
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the ATP Finals against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the ATP Finals against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the ATP Finals against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
10 / 24
A migrant girl, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America to the United States, hugs her doll on a bus bound for Mexicali at a makeshift camp in Navojoa, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A migrant girl, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America to the United States, hugs her doll on a bus bound for Mexicali at a makeshift camp in Navojoa, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
A migrant girl, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America to the United States, hugs her doll on a bus bound for Mexicali at a makeshift camp in Navojoa, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11 / 24
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan on crutches after collecting his gold medal for men's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan on crutches after collecting his gold medal for men's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan on crutches after collecting his gold medal for men's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
12 / 24
Law enforcement chases counter-demonstrators during the right-wing We The People rally in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement chases counter-demonstrators during the right-wing We The People rally in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Law enforcement chases counter-demonstrators during the right-wing We The People rally in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
13 / 24
U.S. Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) military personnel attend a closing ceremony of an exercise of "Disaster Management Exchange" near Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

U.S. Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) military personnel attend a closing ceremony of an exercise of "Disaster Management Exchange" near Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
U.S. Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) military personnel attend a closing ceremony of an exercise of "Disaster Management Exchange" near Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
14 / 24
A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
15 / 24
Alina Zagitova of Russia competes in the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Alina Zagitova of Russia competes in the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Alina Zagitova of Russia competes in the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
16 / 24
Protesters walks next to burning barricades during a march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters walks next to burning barricades during a march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Protesters walks next to burning barricades during a march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
17 / 24
A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
18 / 24
A migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., awakes under a tarp with this family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., awakes under a tarp with this family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
A migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., awakes under a tarp with this family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
19 / 24
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares a joke about his height with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a family photo at the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares a joke about his height with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a family photo at the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares a joke about his height with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a family photo at the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray
20 / 24
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends the retreat session of the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends the retreat session of the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends the retreat session of the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray
21 / 24
Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of The Game, at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of The Game, at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of The Game, at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
22 / 24
A woman checks her phone as she attends a birthday party in a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman checks her phone as she attends a birthday party in a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
A woman checks her phone as she attends a birthday party in a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
23 / 24
Steven Spielberg congratulates honorees Frank Marshal and Kathleen Kennedy for winning Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steven Spielberg congratulates honorees Frank Marshal and Kathleen Kennedy for winning Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Steven Spielberg congratulates honorees Frank Marshal and Kathleen Kennedy for winning Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24 / 24
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 16 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 16 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 15 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 14 2018

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

President Trump visits the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise following the deadly wildfires.

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.

Trump's first Medal of Freedom ceremony

Trump's first Medal of Freedom ceremony

President Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, Antonin Scalia, Orrin Hatch, Alan Page, Roger Staubach and Miriam Adelson.

Winter is coming

Winter is coming

First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.

Rohingya repatriation process stalls

Rohingya repatriation process stalls

A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar stalls amid protests by refugees at camps in Bangladesh and recriminations between the officials in both countries.

