A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Race personnel and pit crew are seen at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand...more
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) reacts after breaking his leg in the second half against the Houston Texans. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Athens' Polytechnic school students carry a blood-stained Greek flag during a rally marking the 45th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
U.S. President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), Brock Long (R), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Leah...more
A car drives through a blockade as protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, block a road in Donges, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the ATP Finals against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
A migrant girl, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America to the United States, hugs her doll on a bus bound for Mexicali at a makeshift camp in Navojoa, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan on crutches after collecting his gold medal for men's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement chases counter-demonstrators during the right-wing We The People rally in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
U.S. Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) military personnel attend a closing ceremony of an exercise of "Disaster Management Exchange" near Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Alina Zagitova of Russia competes in the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Protesters walks next to burning barricades during a march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., awakes under a tarp with this family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares a joke about his height with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a family photo at the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends the retreat session of the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray
Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of The Game, at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman checks her phone as she attends a birthday party in a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Steven Spielberg congratulates honorees Frank Marshal and Kathleen Kennedy for winning Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
