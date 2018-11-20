Editors Choice Pictures
A man riding a motorbike passes over a burning barricade during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump receive the official White House Christmas tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A mother looks at her daughter among the fallen leaves piled up in a shape of heart in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A school girl with painted face participates in an event to mark World Toilet Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People in a caravan of migrants departing from El Salvador en route to the United States wait to board a bus, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A hunting falcon catches a hare during a celebration by Egyptian clubs and austringers on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Laundry hangs from balconies of an apartment building in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Brussels' Royal Palace, on the first day of an official state visit, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man walks on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in Asturias region, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A woman prays as she touches the carcass of a male elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted in a paddy field, at Gendhali Bebejia village in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An anti-Brexit demonstrator protests outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa bows as he leaves a news conference after Japanese media reported that Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be arrested on suspicion of under-reporting his salary, at the company headquarters...more
A figure of a World War I soldier is seen as buildings and trees are seen illuminated as part of the annual Winter Wonderland trail at Syon Park in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Afghan boy stands in the sun on a hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin talk during a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Indian police officers attend the wreath laying ceremony of their fallen colleague, who according to police was killed in an attack by suspected militants in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening, in Humhama, on the outskirts of...more
Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Georgia's Giorge Merebashvilli celebrates after their match against Kazakhstan. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
