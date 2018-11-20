Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 20, 2018 | 7:15am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A man riding a motorbike passes over a burning barricade during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man riding a motorbike passes over a burning barricade during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A man riding a motorbike passes over a burning barricade during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 24
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 24
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
3 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump receive the official White House Christmas tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump receive the official White House Christmas tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump receive the official White House Christmas tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 24
A mother looks at her daughter among the fallen leaves piled up in a shape of heart in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A mother looks at her daughter among the fallen leaves piled up in a shape of heart in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A mother looks at her daughter among the fallen leaves piled up in a shape of heart in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 24
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 24
A school girl with painted face participates in an event to mark World Toilet Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A school girl with painted face participates in an event to mark World Toilet Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A school girl with painted face participates in an event to mark World Toilet Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
7 / 24
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
8 / 24
People in a caravan of migrants departing from El Salvador en route to the United States wait to board a bus, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People in a caravan of migrants departing from El Salvador en route to the United States wait to board a bus, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
People in a caravan of migrants departing from El Salvador en route to the United States wait to board a bus, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 24
A hunting falcon catches a hare during a celebration by Egyptian clubs and austringers on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A hunting falcon catches a hare during a celebration by Egyptian clubs and austringers on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A hunting falcon catches a hare during a celebration by Egyptian clubs and austringers on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 24
Laundry hangs from balconies of an apartment building in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Laundry hangs from balconies of an apartment building in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Laundry hangs from balconies of an apartment building in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 24
Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Brussels' Royal Palace, on the first day of an official state visit, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Brussels' Royal Palace, on the first day of an official state visit, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Brussels' Royal Palace, on the first day of an official state visit, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 24
A man walks on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in Asturias region, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man walks on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in Asturias region, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A man walks on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in Asturias region, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
13 / 24
A woman prays as she touches the carcass of a male elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted in a paddy field, at Gendhali Bebejia village in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A woman prays as she touches the carcass of a male elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted in a paddy field, at Gendhali Bebejia village in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A woman prays as she touches the carcass of a male elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted in a paddy field, at Gendhali Bebejia village in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
14 / 24
An anti-Brexit demonstrator protests outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

An anti-Brexit demonstrator protests outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
An anti-Brexit demonstrator protests outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
15 / 24
Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa bows as he leaves a news conference after Japanese media reported that Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be arrested on suspicion of under-reporting his salary, at the company headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa bows as he leaves a news conference after Japanese media reported that Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be arrested on suspicion of under-reporting his salary, at the company headquarters...more

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa bows as he leaves a news conference after Japanese media reported that Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be arrested on suspicion of under-reporting his salary, at the company headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 24
A figure of a World War I soldier is seen as buildings and trees are seen illuminated as part of the annual Winter Wonderland trail at Syon Park in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A figure of a World War I soldier is seen as buildings and trees are seen illuminated as part of the annual Winter Wonderland trail at Syon Park in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A figure of a World War I soldier is seen as buildings and trees are seen illuminated as part of the annual Winter Wonderland trail at Syon Park in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 24
An Afghan boy stands in the sun on a hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy stands in the sun on a hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
An Afghan boy stands in the sun on a hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
18 / 24
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin talk during a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin talk during a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin talk during a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
19 / 24
Indian police officers attend the wreath laying ceremony of their fallen colleague, who according to police was killed in an attack by suspected militants in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening, in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian police officers attend the wreath laying ceremony of their fallen colleague, who according to police was killed in an attack by suspected militants in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening, in Humhama, on the outskirts of...more

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Indian police officers attend the wreath laying ceremony of their fallen colleague, who according to police was killed in an attack by suspected militants in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening, in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
20 / 24
Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
21 / 24
Georgia's Giorge Merebashvilli celebrates after their match against Kazakhstan. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Georgia's Giorge Merebashvilli celebrates after their match against Kazakhstan. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Georgia's Giorge Merebashvilli celebrates after their match against Kazakhstan. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
22 / 24
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 24
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 19 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 16 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 16 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 15 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

Images from the devastation caused by the Camp Fire, now the deadliest firestorm in California history.

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

U.S. officials briefly closed the San Ysidro crossing and a U.S. judge blocked Trump's asylum restrictions, while on the Mexican side of the border, shelters strained to house migrants and residents protested their arrival.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Thousands of residents are evacuated as Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts.

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Evacuees pick up the pieces after the Camp Fire destroyed more than 13,600 homes and other structures in the northern California town of Paradise.

Grim search for California's missing

Grim search for California's missing

Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still missing.

International Space Station turns 20

International Space Station turns 20

Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

President Trump visits the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise following the deadly wildfires.

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast