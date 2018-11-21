Edition:
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. President Donald Trump declares a Thanksgiving turkey named Peas pardoned as National Turkey Federation Chairman Jeff Sveen looks on during the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump declares a Thanksgiving turkey named Peas pardoned as National Turkey Federation Chairman Jeff Sveen looks on during the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman holds an umbrella at the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the mausoleum holding the remains of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, on the 43rd anniversary of his death in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, outside Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A woman holds an umbrella at the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the mausoleum holding the remains of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, on the 43rd anniversary of his death in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, outside Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory. The two Koreas have taken steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory. The two Koreas have taken steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
A coffin carrying the remains of a U.N. soldier who died during the Korean War, is seen during a repatriation ceremony, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A coffin carrying the remains of a U.N. soldier who died during the Korean War, is seen during a repatriation ceremony, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman prays as she touches the carcass of a male elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted in a paddy field, at Gendhali Bebejia village in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A woman prays as she touches the carcass of a male elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted in a paddy field, at Gendhali Bebejia village in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Swans are seen in a boat after they were caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster by Olaf Niess and his team to bring them in their winter quarters in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Swans are seen in a boat after they were caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster by Olaf Niess and his team to bring them in their winter quarters in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A person looks through the border wall towards the United States at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A person looks through the border wall towards the United States at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man rides a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A man rides a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Greek pensioners shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration against pension cuts in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Greek pensioners shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration against pension cuts in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Frances, a migrant woman from Honduras taking refuge in a shelter with a caravan from Central America trying to reach the United States, places body lotion on her one-year-old daughter Sujey in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Frances, a migrant woman from Honduras taking refuge in a shelter with a caravan from Central America trying to reach the United States, places body lotion on her one-year-old daughter Sujey in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue workers survey the scene after a commuter train derailed between Terrassa and Manresa, outside Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Rescue workers survey the scene after a commuter train derailed between Terrassa and Manresa, outside Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Newborn baby giraffe Ella is pictured with her mother in the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Newborn baby giraffe Ella is pictured with her mother in the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man looks at a Queen of the Andes plant (Puya raimondii) as it begins to bloom, outside of El Alto international airport, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. This plant only blooms when the plant reaches an age of about 80 to 150 years old. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A man looks at a Queen of the Andes plant (Puya raimondii) as it begins to bloom, outside of El Alto international airport, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. This plant only blooms when the plant reaches an age of about 80 to 150 years old. REUTERS/David Mercado
People walk under umbrellas on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
People walk under umbrellas on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Claudia, wife of Armin Capaul, the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative) founder, cleans a cow ahead of a national vote on November 25, at the Valengiron farm in Perrefitte near Moutier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Claudia, wife of Armin Capaul, the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative) founder, cleans a cow ahead of a national vote on November 25, at the Valengiron farm in Perrefitte near Moutier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. Border agents patrol the Pacific Ocean as other agents ride horses next to the border with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
U.S. Border agents patrol the Pacific Ocean as other agents ride horses next to the border with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, get on the back of a truck while making their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, get on the back of a truck while making their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People climb a tree to watch the body of Hafeezullah Mir, a Kashmiri separatist leader, who according to local media was killed by unidentified gunmen, before his funeral in south Kashmir's Achabal town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
People climb a tree to watch the body of Hafeezullah Mir, a Kashmiri separatist leader, who according to local media was killed by unidentified gunmen, before his funeral in south Kashmir's Achabal town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's plane is seen approaching for landing, as Jordanian honour guards stand at Amman military airport, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's plane is seen approaching for landing, as Jordanian honour guards stand at Amman military airport, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Military aircrafts are parked at an airbase during CRUZEX, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Brazilian Air Force in Natal, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Military aircrafts are parked at an airbase during CRUZEX, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Brazilian Air Force in Natal, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
