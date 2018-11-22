Editor's Choice Pictures
Birds sit on the back of a zebra in the Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A pregnant migrant woman, part of a caravan from El Salvador traveling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A person looks through the border wall towards the United States at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kelly Boyer plays a guitar he was given outside his tent near Walmart after the Camp Fire destroyed his home in Paradise, in Chico, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of MS-13 street gang looks out from a house as police patrol the street outside, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The man was injured during a shoot-out between rival gangs MS-13 and Barrio 18 and died later of his injuries at a local hospital,...more
People enjoy the beach in Natal, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Kira, a 23-year-old western lowland gorilla, holds her newborn baby in its enclosure at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An old car is seen in a shed surrounded by damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Santa Claus pays a visit on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A staff member adjusts the British flag as British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrive at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts
An Afghan policeman stands guard as he is reflected in a mirror at the site of Tuesday's suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Servicemen of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces take part in military drills near Zhytomyr, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People raise their hands to collect money distributed by a Muslim man during a procession to celebrate the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The burnt out remains of cars can be seen, as work begins to demolish the Liverpool Echo Arena car park that was destroyed in a fire almost a year ago, in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) gets in a shoving match with Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) during the second period of a game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
A girl holds her luggage outside the Delta air terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Suidlander movement spokesman Simon Roche shows a cache of supplies near Van der Kloof, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People carry a wheelbarrow as they pass by barricades blocking a street during the third day of strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sits on a floor of a bus which is on the way to Mexicali, in Navojoa, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Friends with You Little Cloud balloon sits inflated in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro poses for a selfie next to supporters during a rally on University Student Day at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Josue Paez, an undocumented Venezuelan migrant, fills plastic containers with water next to a creek to clean himself at a makeshift shelter for Venezuelans migrants in Pamplona, Colombia. Many migrants go days without washing themselves while walking...more
Visitors view light installations as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
