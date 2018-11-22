Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Birds sit on the back of a zebra in the Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A pregnant migrant woman, part of a caravan from El Salvador traveling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A person looks through the border wall towards the United States at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Kelly Boyer plays a guitar he was given outside his tent near Walmart after the Camp Fire destroyed his home in Paradise, in Chico, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A member of MS-13 street gang looks out from a house as police patrol the street outside, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The man was injured during a shoot-out between rival gangs MS-13 and Barrio 18 and died later of his injuries at a local hospital, according to a police report. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
People enjoy the beach in Natal, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Kira, a 23-year-old western lowland gorilla, holds her newborn baby in its enclosure at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
An old car is seen in a shed surrounded by damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Santa Claus pays a visit on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A staff member adjusts the British flag as British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrive at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
An Afghan policeman stands guard as he is reflected in a mirror at the site of Tuesday's suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Servicemen of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces take part in military drills near Zhytomyr, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
People raise their hands to collect money distributed by a Muslim man during a procession to celebrate the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
The burnt out remains of cars can be seen, as work begins to demolish the Liverpool Echo Arena car park that was destroyed in a fire almost a year ago, in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) gets in a shoving match with Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) during the second period of a game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A girl holds her luggage outside the Delta air terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Suidlander movement spokesman Simon Roche shows a cache of supplies near Van der Kloof, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
People carry a wheelbarrow as they pass by barricades blocking a street during the third day of strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sits on a floor of a bus which is on the way to Mexicali, in Navojoa, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Friends with You Little Cloud balloon sits inflated in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro poses for a selfie next to supporters during a rally on University Student Day at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Josue Paez, an undocumented Venezuelan migrant, fills plastic containers with water next to a creek to clean himself at a makeshift shelter for Venezuelans migrants in Pamplona, Colombia. Many migrants go days without washing themselves while walking and sleeping by the road. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Visitors view light installations as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
