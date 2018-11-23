Editor's Choice Pictures
Fernando Velosque, a 6-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the ground in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of...more
A visitor takes pictures of a decorated empty building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People wait in line to pay at a Walmart during a sales event on Thanksgiving day in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The Defense...more
A New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service firefighter sprays water on a bushfire next to a school bus in the suburb known as Salt Ash, located north of Newcastle, in Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
Irma Corona (R) comforts neighbor Gerryann Wulbern in front of the remains of Wulbern's home after the two returned for the first time since the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Devotees are seen reflected in mirrors placed on a building during a religious procession on the eve of 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I shouldn't be here right now,...more
Maria Bersabe Ponce, 87, sits inside her house made out of plastic bottles in the village of El Borbollon in El Transito, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A young soccer fan of Boca Junior sits on a t-shirt his father hung on the safety fencing, to watch the match between Boca Juniors and Patronato, ahead of the second leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores between local rivals Boca Juniors and...more
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jim Casler, who lost his home in Paradise to the Camp Fire, feeds a piece of pie crust to his brother's dog Sweetie after eating Thanksgiving dinner with his brother, wife, and father at a 'Thanksgiving Together' dinner put on by World Central...more
A Charlie Brown balloon hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A child watches floats pass from behind a barricade during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Australian Renae Lawrence (C), a member of the notorious Bali Nine drug smuggling ring, is released from prison in Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
John Sugden and Kao Shaochun have their pre-wedding photos taken by Austin Haung, 32, as Lin Chinxuan (R), 29, stands by, in Taipei, Taiwan. "Our clients are mostly same-sex couples from overseas, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia,"...more
A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A Corazziere presidential guard is seen during the Rome Mediterranean summit MED 2018 in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Demonstrators attend a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Paramilitary forces and police take cover behind a wall during an attack on the Chinese consulate, where blasts and shots are heard, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An artist carves an ice sculpture at the Bruges Ice Sculpture Festival and The World's First Digital Ice Art Museum in Bruges, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An old car is seen in a shed surrounded by damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A large crowd of people shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman lights a candle on Saint George's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
