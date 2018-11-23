Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 23, 2018 | 8:10am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Fernando Velosque, a 6-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the ground in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of entry of border crossing between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Fernando Velosque, a 6-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the ground in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
Fernando Velosque, a 6-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the ground in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of entry of border crossing between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 24
A visitor takes pictures of a decorated empty building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A visitor takes pictures of a decorated empty building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A visitor takes pictures of a decorated empty building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 24
People wait in line to pay at a Walmart during a sales event on Thanksgiving day in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wait in line to pay at a Walmart during a sales event on Thanksgiving day in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
People wait in line to pay at a Walmart during a sales event on Thanksgiving day in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 24
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The Defense...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
A New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service firefighter sprays water on a bushfire next to a school bus in the suburb known as Salt Ash, located north of Newcastle, in Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

A New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service firefighter sprays water on a bushfire next to a school bus in the suburb known as Salt Ash, located north of Newcastle, in Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
A New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service firefighter sprays water on a bushfire next to a school bus in the suburb known as Salt Ash, located north of Newcastle, in Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Irma Corona (R) comforts neighbor Gerryann Wulbern in front of the remains of Wulbern's home after the two returned for the first time since the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Irma Corona (R) comforts neighbor Gerryann Wulbern in front of the remains of Wulbern's home after the two returned for the first time since the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
Irma Corona (R) comforts neighbor Gerryann Wulbern in front of the remains of Wulbern's home after the two returned for the first time since the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
6 / 24
Devotees are seen reflected in mirrors placed on a building during a religious procession on the eve of 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Devotees are seen reflected in mirrors placed on a building during a religious procession on the eve of 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
Devotees are seen reflected in mirrors placed on a building during a religious procession on the eve of 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
7 / 24
Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I shouldn't be here right now, given the work I need to do. But I decided to pause and look back at myself for a better life." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I shouldn't be here right now,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I shouldn't be here right now, given the work I need to do. But I decided to pause and look back at myself for a better life." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 24
Maria Bersabe Ponce, 87, sits inside her house made out of plastic bottles in the village of El Borbollon in El Transito, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Maria Bersabe Ponce, 87, sits inside her house made out of plastic bottles in the village of El Borbollon in El Transito, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
Maria Bersabe Ponce, 87, sits inside her house made out of plastic bottles in the village of El Borbollon in El Transito, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 24
A young soccer fan of Boca Junior sits on a t-shirt his father hung on the safety fencing, to watch the match between Boca Juniors and Patronato, ahead of the second leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores between local rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A young soccer fan of Boca Junior sits on a t-shirt his father hung on the safety fencing, to watch the match between Boca Juniors and Patronato, ahead of the second leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores between local rivals Boca Juniors and...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A young soccer fan of Boca Junior sits on a t-shirt his father hung on the safety fencing, to watch the match between Boca Juniors and Patronato, ahead of the second leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores between local rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 24
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 24
Jim Casler, who lost his home in Paradise to the Camp Fire, feeds a piece of pie crust to his brother's dog Sweetie after eating Thanksgiving dinner with his brother, wife, and father at a 'Thanksgiving Together' dinner put on by World Central Kitchen at Chico State University in Chico, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Jim Casler, who lost his home in Paradise to the Camp Fire, feeds a piece of pie crust to his brother's dog Sweetie after eating Thanksgiving dinner with his brother, wife, and father at a 'Thanksgiving Together' dinner put on by World Central...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
Jim Casler, who lost his home in Paradise to the Camp Fire, feeds a piece of pie crust to his brother's dog Sweetie after eating Thanksgiving dinner with his brother, wife, and father at a 'Thanksgiving Together' dinner put on by World Central Kitchen at Chico State University in Chico, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
12 / 24
A Charlie Brown balloon hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Charlie Brown balloon hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A Charlie Brown balloon hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 24
A child watches floats pass from behind a barricade during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A child watches floats pass from behind a barricade during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A child watches floats pass from behind a barricade during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 24
Australian Renae Lawrence (C), a member of the notorious Bali Nine drug smuggling ring, is released from prison in Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Australian Renae Lawrence (C), a member of the notorious Bali Nine drug smuggling ring, is released from prison in Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Australian Renae Lawrence (C), a member of the notorious Bali Nine drug smuggling ring, is released from prison in Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
15 / 24
John Sugden and Kao Shaochun have their pre-wedding photos taken by Austin Haung, 32, as Lin Chinxuan (R), 29, stands by, in Taipei, Taiwan. "Our clients are mostly same-sex couples from overseas, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia," said Haung, who hopes to turn his side job into a full-time business targeting homosexual newlyweds from across the region. "They said Taiwan is a reassuring place to do the shoot...If they do this in their own country, they worry about being identified or people raising eyebrows," he said. REUTERS/Ann Wang

John Sugden and Kao Shaochun have their pre-wedding photos taken by Austin Haung, 32, as Lin Chinxuan (R), 29, stands by, in Taipei, Taiwan. "Our clients are mostly same-sex couples from overseas, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia,"...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
John Sugden and Kao Shaochun have their pre-wedding photos taken by Austin Haung, 32, as Lin Chinxuan (R), 29, stands by, in Taipei, Taiwan. "Our clients are mostly same-sex couples from overseas, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia," said Haung, who hopes to turn his side job into a full-time business targeting homosexual newlyweds from across the region. "They said Taiwan is a reassuring place to do the shoot...If they do this in their own country, they worry about being identified or people raising eyebrows," he said. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
16 / 24
A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
17 / 24
A Corazziere presidential guard is seen during the Rome Mediterranean summit MED 2018 in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A Corazziere presidential guard is seen during the Rome Mediterranean summit MED 2018 in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A Corazziere presidential guard is seen during the Rome Mediterranean summit MED 2018 in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
18 / 24
Demonstrators attend a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators attend a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
Demonstrators attend a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
19 / 24
Paramilitary forces and police take cover behind a wall during an attack on the Chinese consulate, where blasts and shots are heard, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Paramilitary forces and police take cover behind a wall during an attack on the Chinese consulate, where blasts and shots are heard, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
Paramilitary forces and police take cover behind a wall during an attack on the Chinese consulate, where blasts and shots are heard, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
20 / 24
An artist carves an ice sculpture at the Bruges Ice Sculpture Festival and The World's First Digital Ice Art Museum in Bruges, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An artist carves an ice sculpture at the Bruges Ice Sculpture Festival and The World's First Digital Ice Art Museum in Bruges, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
An artist carves an ice sculpture at the Bruges Ice Sculpture Festival and The World's First Digital Ice Art Museum in Bruges, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 24
An old car is seen in a shed surrounded by damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

An old car is seen in a shed surrounded by damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
An old car is seen in a shed surrounded by damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
22 / 24
A large crowd of people shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A large crowd of people shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A large crowd of people shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
23 / 24
A woman lights a candle on Saint George's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman lights a candle on Saint George's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
A woman lights a candle on Saint George's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 22 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 21 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 20 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

North and South Korea reduce DMZ military activity

North and South Korea reduce DMZ military activity

South and North Korea take steps to disarm areas along the so-called demilitarized zone between the two nations, removing some landmines and guard posts and building roads.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

Images of the devastation in Paradise caused by the Camp Fire, the deadliest blaze in California history.

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Evacuees pick up the pieces after the Camp Fire destroyed more than 13,500 homes in the northern California town of Paradise.

Migrants detained in Mexico

Migrants detained in Mexico

Police attempt to detain migrants, part of a caravan from El Salvador traveling to the U.S., for entering Mexico illegally.

Home for Thanksgiving

Home for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.

North and South Korea blow up guard posts to ease border tensions

North and South Korea blow up guard posts to ease border tensions

The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast