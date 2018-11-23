Editor's Choice Pictures

John Sugden and Kao Shaochun have their pre-wedding photos taken by Austin Haung, 32, as Lin Chinxuan (R), 29, stands by, in Taipei, Taiwan. "Our clients are mostly same-sex couples from overseas, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia,"...more

John Sugden and Kao Shaochun have their pre-wedding photos taken by Austin Haung, 32, as Lin Chinxuan (R), 29, stands by, in Taipei, Taiwan. "Our clients are mostly same-sex couples from overseas, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia," said Haung, who hopes to turn his side job into a full-time business targeting homosexual newlyweds from across the region. "They said Taiwan is a reassuring place to do the shoot...If they do this in their own country, they worry about being identified or people raising eyebrows," he said. REUTERS/Ann Wang

