Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rainstorm near the city of Ashkelon, Israel REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship beneath it after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A woman lies on a stretcher inside a hospital after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Grigory Broverman, a member of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, pours a bucket of cold water over his 9-year-old daughter Liza during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature at about minus 5 degrees Celsius, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during a "Yellow vest" protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson (40) defends as Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) catches a pass for a touchdown. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference following an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A woman attends a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
A girl tries on shoes as she waits with members of a caravan from Central America, who are trying to reach the United States, in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in action during their doubles match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup Final in Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Archaeologists remove the cover of an intact sarcophagus inside the tomb TT33 in Luxor, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Protesters lie on the ground as they were briefly detained by the police during clashes at a demonstration called by opposition parties against the government, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
A person sleeps during the Black Friday sales shopping event at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
A girl cries during a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky gestures next to a wall riddled with bullet holes after the renaming of Nariman House as Nariman Light House, which was one of the targets of the November 2008 attacks, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier react during a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
People walk along the Isar river covered in fog in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
California Highway Patrol police cars block the highway leading from Mexico into San Diego after the border between Mexico and the U.S. was closed in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing clears the ball off the line against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Same-sex marriage supporters take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade after losing in the marriage equality referendum, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives with Britain's Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
