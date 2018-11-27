Editors Choice Pictures
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California....more
The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Kevin, 23, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, drinks syrup inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman shovels snow around her stuck car during a snowstorm in Arlington Heights, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Kamila, daughter of Yenymar Vilches, Venezuelan migrant, is attended by personnel of the ship of the United States Navy Hospital USNS Comfort at Divina Pastora High School in Riohacha, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Relatives mourn near the casket of Bosco Nyanzi, who died after a cruise boat capsized in Lake Victoria off Mukono district, during his funeral service in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Newton Nambwaya
Remotely controlled robots OriHime-D, developed by Ory Lab Inc. to promote employment of disabled people, serve customers at a cafe in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Amber Heard attends the world premiere of the movie "Aquaman" in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Somali security officer walks past a child as he secures the scene of an explosion at a market in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Radical party leader Oleh Lyashko (C) attends a parliament session to review a proposal by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to introduce martial law for 60 days after Russia seized Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea, in...more
The remains of people who had been shot in 1936 by forces of dictator Francisco Franco, are seen during the exhumation of a mass grave in Sadaba's cemetery, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
NASA's InSight Mars lander acquired this image of the area in front of the lander using its lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera (ICC) with the ICC image field of view of 124 x 124 degrees, on Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/via REUTERS
A school child attends a class in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Mexico's Federal Police try to grab migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, as they attempt to cross the border into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
GM workers gather for a meeting at UNIFOR Local 222 near the General Motors' assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman participates in a protest to commemorate the U.N. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women at the Attorney General's Office in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Israeli soldiers inspect the scene of a car ramming attack near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a warehouse in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks at her campaign rally in Tupelo, Mississippi. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The hands of French President Emmanuel Macron are pictured during a "prise d'armes" military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
A man dressed as a devil embraces a child as part of a tradition to determine if she had behaved well during the past year, inside of a sandstone cave in the village of Svitava near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year 2018
Our top news photography from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.
NASA's InSight lands on Mars
NASA s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.
School in the ruins of Raqqa
More than a year since the defeat of Islamic State in Raqqa, many of the city s school buildings are lying in rubble and playgrounds are dotted with wrecked cars.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Notable deaths in 2018
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.