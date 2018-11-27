Edition:
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Kevin, 23, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, drinks syrup inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A woman shovels snow around her stuck car during a snowstorm in Arlington Heights, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Kamila, daughter of Yenymar Vilches, Venezuelan migrant, is attended by personnel of the ship of the United States Navy Hospital USNS Comfort at Divina Pastora High School in Riohacha, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Relatives mourn near the casket of Bosco Nyanzi, who died after a cruise boat capsized in Lake Victoria off Mukono district, during his funeral service in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Newton Nambwaya

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Remotely controlled robots OriHime-D, developed by Ory Lab Inc. to promote employment of disabled people, serve customers at a cafe in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Actor Amber Heard attends the world premiere of the movie "Aquaman" in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A Somali security officer walks past a child as he secures the scene of an explosion at a market in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Radical party leader Oleh Lyashko (C) attends a parliament session to review a proposal by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to introduce martial law for 60 days after Russia seized Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
The remains of people who had been shot in 1936 by forces of dictator Francisco Franco, are seen during the exhumation of a mass grave in Sadaba's cemetery, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
NASA's InSight Mars lander acquired this image of the area in front of the lander using its lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera (ICC) with the ICC image field of view of 124 x 124 degrees, on Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A school child attends a class in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Mexico's Federal Police try to grab migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, as they attempt to cross the border into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
GM workers gather for a meeting at UNIFOR Local 222 near the General Motors' assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A woman participates in a protest to commemorate the U.N. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women at the Attorney General's Office in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Israeli soldiers inspect the scene of a car ramming attack near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a warehouse in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks at her campaign rally in Tupelo, Mississippi. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
The hands of French President Emmanuel Macron are pictured during a "prise d'armes" military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A man dressed as a devil embraces a child as part of a tradition to determine if she had behaved well during the past year, inside of a sandstone cave in the village of Svitava near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
