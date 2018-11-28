Editors Choice Pictures
Children play with tyres along a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman takes a picture inside a Christmas tree at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Kevin, 23, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, drinks syrup inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An RAF F-35B Lightning, a USAF F-15E Strike Eagle and a French Rafale fly over The English Channel in formation during the Point Blank exercise, after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, Britain. The French Air Force Rafale joined the exercise which has,...more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
People inspect a house which according to local media was damaged in a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Kuthpora village of Kashmir's Budgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A general view of fans moving away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens v Ajax Amsterdam in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one the of Ukrainian naval ships, which were recently seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
People walk on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong, which is covered in smog, during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Youths pose for a photograph with Britain's Prince Harry during his visit to Circus Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Grigol Vashadze, presidential candidate representing the opposition United National Movement, walks out of a voting booth at a polling station during the presidential election in Kutaisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Tornike Turabelidze
The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A stuntman covering his face rides a motorcycle inside the Well of Death attraction during a fair in Bangkok, Thailan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The remains of bodies that have been shot in 1936 by forces of dictator Francisco Franco, are seen during the exhumation of a mass grave in Sadaba's cemetery, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Members of the honour guard look on as North Korea's President of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong Nam arrives at Miraflores Palace to have a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan McMahon (30) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Tillman (23) and guard Joshua Langford (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Michigan State 82-78. Jamie Rhodes-USA...more
A woman takes part in a protest, opposing the visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Friends from El Salvador Vanessa, 7, (R) and Seydi, 7, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America trying to reach the United States, hug at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Composer Quincy Jones shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts as he celebrates Manchester United's first goal against BSC Young Boys. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
A child that escaped from his mother walks in front Pope Francis during the general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Syrian refugee children play at a new park designed also for people with various physical disabilities in the Al-Zaatari refugee camp, in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wrings his clothes at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
