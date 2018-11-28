An RAF F-35B Lightning, a USAF F-15E Strike Eagle and a French Rafale fly over The English Channel in formation during the Point Blank exercise, after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, Britain. The French Air Force Rafale joined the exercise which has,...more

An RAF F-35B Lightning, a USAF F-15E Strike Eagle and a French Rafale fly over The English Channel in formation during the Point Blank exercise, after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, Britain. The French Air Force Rafale joined the exercise which has, until now, only included U.S. and RAF aircraft. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

