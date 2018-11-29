Edition:
A man rows a boat on a foggy day after the orange alert for fog was issued in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
People watch the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Deontay Wilder shouts at Tyson Fury during their press conference in Los Angeles. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block the road during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Shanghai Ballet perform Swan Lake, as "Greatest Swan Lake in the World" instead of 16 swans, this production brings 48 swans on stage inside Bode Museum to promote the ballet show's premiere in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
A child looks through the border wall on the Mexico side towards the United States at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony near the White House in Washington.. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Fans watch Tamil film star Rajinikanth in a scene during his new movie '2.0' inside a cinema hall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
A hilsa fish is seen as fishermen pull the net on a boat near Ghoramara Island, India. Ghoramara Island, part of the Sundarbans delta on the Bay of Bengal, has nearly halved in size over the past two decades, according to village elders. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Danish Crown Princess Mary meets with women from the local society at the Kalama Conservancy in Kalama, Kenya. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A child that escaped from his mother walks in front Pope Francis during the general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
People inspect a house which according to local media was damaged in a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Kuthpora village of Kashmir's Budgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
People walk on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong, which is covered in smog, during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Grigol Vashadze, presidential candidate representing the opposition United National Movement, walks out of a voting booth at a polling station during the presidential election in Kutaisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Tornike Turabelidze

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
The Gaisberg mountain is seen between the clouds near Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A student blows soap bubbles at a policeman during a march to demand more resources from the government to finance public education, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A girl walks over a bamboo bridge in front a house in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A fireman raises up a flare during a protest against cuts and working conditions in front of Catalonia Parliament in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Taxi drivers sit next to their taxis during a protest, outside the Parliament in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Women from the local society are seen during the visit of Danish Crown Princess Mary at the Kalama Conservancy in Kalama, Kenya. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Bolivian presidential guards stand near the site where feminist group Mujeres Creando threw red paint onto the wall of Bolivia's presidential palace, La Casa Grande del Pueblo to protest against President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Claudia Morales

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant operated by PGE Group, at night near Belchatow, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one of Ukrainian naval ships, which were recently seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
