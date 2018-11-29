Editors Choice Pictures
A man rows a boat on a foggy day after the orange alert for fog was issued in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Deontay Wilder shouts at Tyson Fury during their press conference in Los Angeles. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block the road during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shanghai Ballet perform Swan Lake, as "Greatest Swan Lake in the World" instead of 16 swans, this production brings 48 swans on stage inside Bode Museum to promote the ballet show's premiere in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A child looks through the border wall on the Mexico side towards the United States at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony near the White House in Washington.. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fans watch Tamil film star Rajinikanth in a scene during his new movie '2.0' inside a cinema hall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A hilsa fish is seen as fishermen pull the net on a boat near Ghoramara Island, India. Ghoramara Island, part of the Sundarbans delta on the Bay of Bengal, has nearly halved in size over the past two decades, according to village elders....more
Danish Crown Princess Mary meets with women from the local society at the Kalama Conservancy in Kalama, Kenya. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
A child that escaped from his mother walks in front Pope Francis during the general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People inspect a house which according to local media was damaged in a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Kuthpora village of Kashmir's Budgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People walk on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong, which is covered in smog, during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Grigol Vashadze, presidential candidate representing the opposition United National Movement, walks out of a voting booth at a polling station during the presidential election in Kutaisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Tornike Turabelidze
The Gaisberg mountain is seen between the clouds near Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A student blows soap bubbles at a policeman during a march to demand more resources from the government to finance public education, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez
A girl walks over a bamboo bridge in front a house in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A fireman raises up a flare during a protest against cuts and working conditions in front of Catalonia Parliament in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Taxi drivers sit next to their taxis during a protest, outside the Parliament in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Women from the local society are seen during the visit of Danish Crown Princess Mary at the Kalama Conservancy in Kalama, Kenya. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Bolivian presidential guards stand near the site where feminist group Mujeres Creando threw red paint onto the wall of Bolivia's presidential palace, La Casa Grande del Pueblo to protest against President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia....more
Smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant operated by PGE Group, at night near Belchatow, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one of Ukrainian naval ships, which were recently seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top images from fashion this year.
Pictures of the year 2018
Our top news photography from the past year.
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.
Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions
Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid shifting U.S. border policies that barred them from crossing.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
NASA's InSight lands on Mars
NASA s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.