Shanghai Ballet perform Swan Lake, as "Greatest Swan Lake in the World" instead of 16 swans, this production brings 48 swans on stage inside Bode Museum to promote the ballet show's premiere in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen exits Federal Court after entering a guilty plea in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A doll belonging to a migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is seen on the floor in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Broadcasting tower "Kopitoto" is seen through clouds at Vitosha mountain, near Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Members of Argentina's National Gendarmerie march outside a secured area in a neighborhood, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Cast members Lin Manuel-Miranda and Dick Van Dyke pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney's movie Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man rows a boat on a foggy day after the orange alert for fog was issued in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators perform outside the presidential palace, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Members of the human rights organisation Madres the Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of Plaza de Mayo) march together, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Fans watch Tamil film star Rajinikanth in a scene during his new movie 2.0 inside a cinema hall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pakistan Navy special force conduct a counter-terrorism demo during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS 2018 in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Thai LGBT community participates in Gay Freedom Day Parade in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A miner holds a chain to get his clothes at the cloakroom inside the Wieczorek mine, in Nikiszowiec district in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Songbirds caught by Palestinian Hamza Abu Shalhoub, 16, are seen in a cage at the site of Gaza destroyed airport, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a moment during a photo-op at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A hilsa fish is seen as fishermen pull the net on a boat near Ghoramara Island, India. Ghoramara Island, part of the Sundarbans delta on the Bay of Bengal, has nearly halved in size over the past two decades, according to village elders....more
A student poses as she displays her face and hands painted with messages during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People walk under Chinese national flags in the Old City in Kashgar in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Baby Trump balloon is seen ahead of the G20 leaders summit, in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Esther Wandana, 9-month-old, who is suffering from severe acute malnutrition, malaria and HIV, is treated by Jacqueline Tchebemou, 26, a doctor at the UNICEF supported Pediatric Clinic, in Bangui, Central African Republic. UNICEF/Ashley...more
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A fan with his body painted with image of Tamil film star Rajinikanth dances as he celebrates the release of his new movie 2.0 in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children attend the evening class in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the presentation of President's Standards and Colours to 118 Helicopter Unit and the Air Defence College at Air Force Station in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
