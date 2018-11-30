Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 30, 2018 | 8:00am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

Shanghai Ballet perform Swan Lake, as "Greatest Swan Lake in the World" instead of 16 swans, this production brings 48 swans on stage inside Bode Museum to promote the ballet show's premiere in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Shanghai Ballet perform Swan Lake, as "Greatest Swan Lake in the World" instead of 16 swans, this production brings 48 swans on stage inside Bode Museum to promote the ballet show's premiere in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Shanghai Ballet perform Swan Lake, as "Greatest Swan Lake in the World" instead of 16 swans, this production brings 48 swans on stage inside Bode Museum to promote the ballet show's premiere in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen exits Federal Court after entering a guilty plea in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen exits Federal Court after entering a guilty plea in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen exits Federal Court after entering a guilty plea in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 24
A doll belonging to a migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is seen on the floor in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A doll belonging to a migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is seen on the floor in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
A doll belonging to a migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is seen on the floor in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 24
Broadcasting tower "Kopitoto" is seen through clouds at Vitosha mountain, near Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Broadcasting tower "Kopitoto" is seen through clouds at Vitosha mountain, near Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Broadcasting tower "Kopitoto" is seen through clouds at Vitosha mountain, near Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
4 / 24
Members of Argentina's National Gendarmerie march outside a secured area in a neighborhood, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Members of Argentina's National Gendarmerie march outside a secured area in a neighborhood, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Members of Argentina's National Gendarmerie march outside a secured area in a neighborhood, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
5 / 24
Cast members Lin Manuel-Miranda and Dick Van Dyke pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney's movie Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Lin Manuel-Miranda and Dick Van Dyke pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney's movie Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Cast members Lin Manuel-Miranda and Dick Van Dyke pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney's movie Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 24
A man rows a boat on a foggy day after the orange alert for fog was issued in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rows a boat on a foggy day after the orange alert for fog was issued in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
A man rows a boat on a foggy day after the orange alert for fog was issued in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
Demonstrators perform outside the presidential palace, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Demonstrators perform outside the presidential palace, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Demonstrators perform outside the presidential palace, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
8 / 24
Members of the human rights organisation Madres the Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of Plaza de Mayo) march together, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Members of the human rights organisation Madres the Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of Plaza de Mayo) march together, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Members of the human rights organisation Madres the Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of Plaza de Mayo) march together, ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 24
Fans watch Tamil film star Rajinikanth in a scene during his new movie 2.0 inside a cinema hall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fans watch Tamil film star Rajinikanth in a scene during his new movie 2.0 inside a cinema hall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Fans watch Tamil film star Rajinikanth in a scene during his new movie 2.0 inside a cinema hall in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 24
Pakistan Navy special force conduct a counter-terrorism demo during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS 2018 in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan Navy special force conduct a counter-terrorism demo during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS 2018 in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Pakistan Navy special force conduct a counter-terrorism demo during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS 2018 in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
11 / 24
Thai LGBT community participates in Gay Freedom Day Parade in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thai LGBT community participates in Gay Freedom Day Parade in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Thai LGBT community participates in Gay Freedom Day Parade in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 24
A miner holds a chain to get his clothes at the cloakroom inside the Wieczorek mine, in Nikiszowiec district in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A miner holds a chain to get his clothes at the cloakroom inside the Wieczorek mine, in Nikiszowiec district in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
A miner holds a chain to get his clothes at the cloakroom inside the Wieczorek mine, in Nikiszowiec district in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
13 / 24
Songbirds caught by Palestinian Hamza Abu Shalhoub, 16, are seen in a cage at the site of Gaza destroyed airport, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Songbirds caught by Palestinian Hamza Abu Shalhoub, 16, are seen in a cage at the site of Gaza destroyed airport, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Songbirds caught by Palestinian Hamza Abu Shalhoub, 16, are seen in a cage at the site of Gaza destroyed airport, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
14 / 24
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a moment during a photo-op at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a moment during a photo-op at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a moment during a photo-op at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
15 / 24
A hilsa fish is seen as fishermen pull the net on a boat near Ghoramara Island, India. Ghoramara Island, part of the Sundarbans delta on the Bay of Bengal, has nearly halved in size over the past two decades, according to village elders. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A hilsa fish is seen as fishermen pull the net on a boat near Ghoramara Island, India. Ghoramara Island, part of the Sundarbans delta on the Bay of Bengal, has nearly halved in size over the past two decades, according to village elders....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A hilsa fish is seen as fishermen pull the net on a boat near Ghoramara Island, India. Ghoramara Island, part of the Sundarbans delta on the Bay of Bengal, has nearly halved in size over the past two decades, according to village elders. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
16 / 24
A student poses as she displays her face and hands painted with messages during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A student poses as she displays her face and hands painted with messages during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
A student poses as she displays her face and hands painted with messages during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
17 / 24
People walk under Chinese national flags in the Old City in Kashgar in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk under Chinese national flags in the Old City in Kashgar in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
People walk under Chinese national flags in the Old City in Kashgar in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 24
The Baby Trump balloon is seen ahead of the G20 leaders summit, in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The Baby Trump balloon is seen ahead of the G20 leaders summit, in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
The Baby Trump balloon is seen ahead of the G20 leaders summit, in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
19 / 24
Esther Wandana, 9-month-old, who is suffering from severe acute malnutrition, malaria and HIV, is treated by Jacqueline Tchebemou, 26, a doctor at the UNICEF supported Pediatric Clinic, in Bangui, Central African Republic. UNICEF/Ashley Gilbertson/VII Photo/via REUTERS

Esther Wandana, 9-month-old, who is suffering from severe acute malnutrition, malaria and HIV, is treated by Jacqueline Tchebemou, 26, a doctor at the UNICEF supported Pediatric Clinic, in Bangui, Central African Republic. UNICEF/Ashley...more

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Esther Wandana, 9-month-old, who is suffering from severe acute malnutrition, malaria and HIV, is treated by Jacqueline Tchebemou, 26, a doctor at the UNICEF supported Pediatric Clinic, in Bangui, Central African Republic. UNICEF/Ashley Gilbertson/VII Photo/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
21 / 24
A fan with his body painted with image of Tamil film star Rajinikanth dances as he celebrates the release of his new movie 2.0 in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A fan with his body painted with image of Tamil film star Rajinikanth dances as he celebrates the release of his new movie 2.0 in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
A fan with his body painted with image of Tamil film star Rajinikanth dances as he celebrates the release of his new movie 2.0 in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 24
Children attend the evening class in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Children attend the evening class in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Children attend the evening class in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 24
Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the presentation of President's Standards and Colours to 118 Helicopter Unit and the Air Defence College at Air Force Station in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the presentation of President's Standards and Colours to 118 Helicopter Unit and the Air Defence College at Air Force Station in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the presentation of President's Standards and Colours to 118 Helicopter Unit and the Air Defence College at Air Force Station in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 29 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 28 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 27 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this year.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid shifting U.S. border policies that barred them from crossing.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top images from fashion this year.

Christmas at the White House

Christmas at the White House

A preview of Christmas at the White House.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships

Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast