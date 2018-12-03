Edition:
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A child plays in the musical fountain at the Plaza 22 de Agosto in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Vandalized cars are seen on Avenue Foch the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Deontay Wilder in action against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated (L-R): Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr. Standing behind (L-R): Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Young

Competitors warm up ahead of the start of the London Santa Run, in Victoria Park, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during his inauguration ceremony at Congress, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal against Tottenham Hotspur. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, walk among tear gas during clashes with French riot police at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jordanian ballet dancer Rabee Shrouf, performs during A Night in Vienna in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk towards U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials (not pictured) in San Diego County, U.S., after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A participant rides a horse during a traditional hunting contest, involving tamed golden eagles and hawks, with smoke rising from chimneys seen in the background, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Model Adesuwa Aighewi takes a selfie as she is interviewed by Sophia, a humanoid robot created by Hanson Robotics, backstage before the Alexander Wang Collection 2 presentation in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A tamed hawk attacks a rabbit during a traditional hunting contest in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A stranded vehicle lies on a collapsed roadway near the airport after an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Jessica, a migrant woman from Guatemala, is silhouetted amid the border wall with her sons Francisco, 5, and Jorge, 9, after illegally crossing into San Diego County, California from the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Security is seen on the tarmac at Ministro Pistarini International Airport as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People look at riot police through security barriers during the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Spain players celebrate with the trophy of the FIFA U-17 World Cup championship in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Javier Calvelo

AS Monaco's Moussa Sylla in action with Montpellier's Benjamin Lecomte. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

